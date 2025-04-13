To Be Hero X episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 3 is slated to be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other channels in Japan, as per the donghua's website. Furthermore, the episode will be released on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll, with English subtitles for interested viewers from global regions.

The previous episode dismantled the cliffhanger from the premiere, revealing that Moon was actually alive. However, the episode didn't reveal exactly how the reality was altered. In addition to that, the previous installment revealed the truth about Moon and Nice's relationship.

Additionally, the episode saw Enlighter embrace a new identity to become Nice's nemesis. Given how the previous episode ended on another cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 3.

To Be Hero X episode 3 release date and time

Nice and Moon, as seen together in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the donghua's official site and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 3 will be released in Japan on April 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Yet, many fans can catch the episode earlier on April 19, 2025 due to the differences in time zones.

The release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 3, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 19, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 3?

Miss. J, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 3 on Fuji TV and other syndications in the nation. The Spring 2025 anime will also be available on Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, and other services in Japan.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and India can watch To Be Hero X episode 3 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the series will be available on Bilibili Global in selected regions.

To Be Hero X episode 2 recap

Enlighter, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode begins with Enlighter showing his anger over the fact that the incident at the True Love recipe has bolstered Nice and Moon's Trust Value. Meanwhile, Lin Ling wakes up in a cold sweat from a nightmare and finds Moon exercising on a treadmill. He wonders whether the vision from the other night (Moon's death) was an illusion.

During a conversation with Moon, Lin Ling discovers that the girl knows he isn't the original nice. Moreover, he discovers that Moon doesn't really love Nice. Instead, their relationship is a play-act to cater to fans' wishes. An animated sequence reveals how Moon started off as a travel blogger. Gradually, she gets fans who want her to show the different parts of the world.

Nice approach Moon in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

That's how she gained the power of teleportation. One day, she encounters Nice, and immediately, fans begin to ship them. As such, Nice's brand company has Moon sign a contract as his fake lover.

However, Moon wants to terminate the contract. Miss J. reminds her that she's still under the obligation to follow the contract. She mentions that the audience now wants Moon and Nice to get married.

As such, the duo has to follow fans' wishes. However, Moon refuses to prolong the facade. Miss. J then leaves the duo together in the same room and requests the authorities to lock their floor. She also prevents the duo from accessing necessary amenities like WIFI, phone, TV, and others. Eventually, Moon learns about Lin Ling's actual identity.

Moon reveals the truth about her powers in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In exchange, she reveals how fans' perception of her relationship with Nice has restricted her powers; she can only teleport to where Nice is. A month later, Nice thinks of an idea to help Moon realize her dreams. Upon his suggestion, Miss. J sends Nice's nemesis, Wreck, to interrupt Nice and Moon's marriage proposal in front of the media and fans.

Yet, instead of following the original script, where Wreck kills Moon, he goes after Nice. According to the episode, the original Nice and Wreck used to be best friends. However, it's been a while since Nice has responded to Wreck's messages, so he has become worried. When he learns from Lin Ling that Nice has died, he goes berserk.

Nice vs. Wreck in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode then focuses on a captivating battle between Nice and Wreck, where they showcase their respective powers. In the fight, Nice finally defeats Wreck, who falls to the ground. On the other hand, Moon applies the fake blood that Miss J gave her to make it seem as if she has died.

The final trump card is with Nice, who wonderfully play-acts to convince fans that Moon has truly died. After setting up the fake narrative, Moon bids adieu to her life as a hero. She uses her powers to create a portal and teleports to a quiet island. Meanwhile, Nice stays back as a hero and aims to participate in the Hero Tournament to get into the top 10 ranks.

Enlighter becomes the God Eye in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Elsewhere, Enlighter's jealousy grows with every second. He rewinds the interview and finds an inconsistency in Nice's behavior. Enlighter finally begins to suspect if Nice is truly Lin Ling. At this moment, he hears a mysterious voice. Enlighter then meets a talking gadget, which is from the Spotlight Organization.

The shady organization convinces Enlighter to taste the power born from people's fear. The episode ends with Enlighter equipping the gadget on his face to assume the identity of the God Eye.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 3?

According to the preview synopsis posted by the official Chinese X handle for the series, To Be Hero X episode 3 will show a new challenge awaiting Lin Ling — to surpass the Top 10 hero, Bu Dao. To do that, Lin Ling, who has embraced his new identity as Nice, ventures alone into the lair of Bu Dao's arch-nemesis, Gu Lang.

Notably, the official staff has yet to reveal the localized English names of these heroes. Nevertheless, To Be Hero X episode 3 will likely reveal the connection between Budao and Gu Lang.

