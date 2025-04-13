Food for the Soul episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Food for the Soul episode 2 following the series premiere on April 12, 2025. The culinary anime sensation continues to delight viewers with its slice-of-life narrative.

P.A. Works' original anime creation has already captured audiences with its take on friendship and food culture through the adventures of five university students. Following Mako’s introduction and her hesitation about joining the Food Culture Research Club in episode 1, the next episode promises to further explore the evolving dynamics between the characters.

It delves deeper into their shared love for culinary discovery, highlighting how food continues to bring them closer together. As Food for the Soul establishes itself as this season's comfort anime, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming second episode.

Food for the Soul episode 2: Release date and time

Food for the Soul episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2025, maintaining its weekly Saturday broadcast schedule on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming viewers, Food for the Soul episode 2 will become available on April 20, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The series will also air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their new Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 2:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 19, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 19, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday April 19, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday April 19, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 19, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 19, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 20, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 20, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 2?

Japanese audiences can view it on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X. Crunchyroll licensed the series for all the international viewers. Plus Media Networks Asia acquired broadcasting rights for the series and will show it on Aniplus Asia in Southeast Asian regions.

Industry sources suggest that major streaming platforms are in talks to secure rights for Food for the Soul, with an announcement likely to happen before episode 2 airs. Fans are advised to check popular anime streaming services in the days leading up to the episode 2's release for official information.

Food for the Soul episode 2: What to expect? (speculative)

A still from Food for the Soul episode 1 (Image via P.A. Works)

Promotional materials and the post-credits scene of the pilot suggest that Food for the Soul episode 2 will explore Mako's development as she deals with her disappointment regarding the club's relaxed attitude.

It will likely feature Mako stepping out of her comfort zone to encourage her friends to pursue substantial food-related activities beyond mere "passing time" as Shinon mentioned. The dynamic between Mako's deep passion for culinary discovery and her friends' relaxed view of the club will be the main force driving the episode's story.

Kurea as seen in Food for the Soul episode 1 (Image via P.A. Works)

Kurea's experience working at her mother's restaurant will probably become essential in episode 2 because it may position her as Mako's best supporter for turning the club into something greater. The common love of cooking between them offers both a path to stronger friendship as well as an opening for future shared culinary experiences.

Food for the Soul promotional material indicates traditional Japanese techniques being introduced, which implies that the club's first teamwork cooking project might be presented in the episode. It matches the series' focus on how food serves as a bridge between people and a means to personal development.

