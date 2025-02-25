10 best anime about teamwork that you should try

Anime has given viewers worldwide many memorable teams and examples of great teamwork over the years. Whether facing dangerous missions, sports competitions, or magical battles, teams in anime showcase the power of camaraderie and cooperation.

Some of the most inspiring anime showcase teams working together to achieve their goals. When done right, stories about teamwork and collaboration can be incredibly motivating. Teamwork requires communication, trust, and selflessness from each member.

Anime offers great examples of how strong bonds between teammates can help overcome any obstacle. The way characters put their egos aside for the greater good leaves audiences hopeful. Here are 10 best anime about teamwork that showcase its incredible power.

10 anime about teamwork that prove strength comes in numbers

1) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Centered on high school volleyball, Haikyuu!! delivers exhilarating sports action alongside an inspirational underdog team story. Through intense training regimens and high-stakes tournaments, a scrappy group of teammates push each other to new heights, forging bonds on and off the court.

With charismatic personalities and a shared drive to triumph together, the Karasuno High School boys embody the power of collective effort. This anime about teamwork captures the challenges of team coordination and the thrill of perfectly executed plays.

From synchronizing attacks to devising cunning strategies, Karasuno develops into a cohesive unit that capitalizes on each member's abilities. Their ambition fuels improvement through constant practice and analysis. Haikyuu!! exemplifies teamwork through diligence, communication, and trust.

2) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Setting sail searching for the ultimate treasure, Monkey D. Luffy steadily gathers loyal friends who contribute unique skills and play vital roles amongst the Straw Hat Pirates. Through incredible adventures facing swashbuckling rivals and tyrannical overlords, they repeatedly save each other from certain doom.

Their dedication derives from compassion, mutual respect, and shared dreams. While Luffy stands as a captain who pushes his teammates to accomplish the impossible, each member repairs the crew's shortcomings in battles or perilous voyages across treacherous seas.

Audiences deeply invest in their family-like connection built on unyielding faith despite clashing personalities. Combined with high-stakes conflicts and humorous antics, the Straw Hats' undeniable chemistry makes this one of the best anime about teamwork.

3) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Attending a high school for aspiring heroes, quirk-wielding students in this series devote themselves to refining their powers through rigorous tests and field training exercises. Forming close friend groups, Class 1-A students repeatedly prove themselves by working collectively to immobilize villains and rescue civilians from harm.

As inheritors of a long heroic legacy, their teamwork carries on the torch. Through classroom lessons on strategic fundamentals and simulated combat scenarios, classmates learn to capitalize on synergistic special move combinations. Outside class, they bond and push limits in high-stakes battles and trials.

They demonstrate fantastic group cohesion, coordination, planning, and on-the-fly decision-making. My Hero Academia perfectly encapsulates how the selfless drive to help others forges powerful teams.

4) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio / MAPPA)

Humanity faces imminent extinction from the constant threat of towering Titans consuming humans in their path. To turn the tides against almost certain demise, the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan adopts a structured military hierarchy focused on strategic operations in Titan territory.

Their organized squad system spotlights the dire consequences of miscommunication or individuals acting outside the directives of commanding officers. Nonetheless, defeating Titans requires responding effectively as a collective unit.

Through countless losses and deep self-reflection, the group dynamic evolves from tense aggression to embodying the convictions of team-first service. As greater horrors and hidden truths emerge, coordinated tactics and self-sacrifice become key to their fight for freedom.

5) Naruto/Naruto Shippuden

Naruto / Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

A classic epic anime known for showcasing intense ninja combat, Naruto also centers on the emotional arcs and team bonding underlying the flashy action. Aspiring to become the Hokage village leader, Naruto Uzumaki frequently preaches about the Will of Fire, emphasizing camaraderie amongst ninjas to maintain peace.

The connections he initially forges with Sasuke and Sakura epitomize this creed. Facing adversity through the Chunin Exams and conflicts with the criminal ninja organization Akatsuki, Naruto matures significantly as a supportive friend and reliable comrade.

In Shippuden, fans witness the original Team 7 reunite after Sasuke's departure, fighting in perfect sync with complete faith in each other's abilities. Their profound history and sense of family drive them past individual limits. Naruto's journey highlights how shared principles and understanding foster exceptional teamwork.

6) Kuroko no Basket

Kuroko no Basket (Image via Production I.G)

Teikō Middle School's legendary Generation of Miracles basketball team dismantles opponents with overwhelming talent, but lacks team chemistry. After their dominant run, team prodigy Tetsuya Kuroko enrolls at a different high school.

In high school, Kuroko partners with brash ace Taiga Kagami in hopes of dethroning his arrogant former comrades. Through interconnecting passes and carefully planned coordination, Kuroko wields his lack of presence and specialized misdirection to empower his ally, Kagami.

Compensating for one another's weaknesses, their faith intensifies an unstoppable dynamic. Kuroko no Basket movingly conveys that basketball is a team sport—superior individual ability means nothing without complete synergy amongst all members.

7) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Seeking restored bodies after a botched transmutation, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric eventually uncover a vast conspiracy tied to the philosophical underpinnings of alchemy. This forces them to rely on trusted allies with complementary skill sets.

Encountering cryptic mysteries and formidable homunculi foes, the ragtag group complements each other wonderfully against insurmountable adversities. From the Elric brothers' bond to friendships with Mustang, Winry, and Hawkeye, this anime about teamwork emphasizes leveraging friends' unique expertise.

Coordinated ambushes and backup support against powerful entities pushing the limits of alchemical mastery drive home the value of pooling resources within a team greater than the sum of its parts.

8) Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

Boasting masterful tactical brilliance befitting a chess grandmaster, exiled prince Lelouch Vi Britannia helms the revolutionary Black Knight rebels against the tyrannical Holy Britannian Empire through sheer cunning and strategic orchestration.

C.C. grants him Geass power, enabling him to compel others to obey orders. Dubbed Zero, Lelouch coordinates specialized squads comprised of former resistance fighters and knightmare robot pilots. Lelouch strategically balances individual strengths and emotions to maintain unit cohesion.

Lelouch's leadership and the Black Knights' discipline showcase teamwork through strategy, commitment, and trust. Code Geass delivers satisfying team-based battles requiring extreme discipline and buy-in.

9) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures / Satelight / Bridge)

Lucy joins the wizard guild Fairy Tail, forming a formidable team with Dragon Slayer Natsu Dragneel, warrior mage Erza Scarlet, and others. Taking on various missions across the magical kingdom, they showcase their signature abilities and combat other wizards who abuse power.

While prone to causing massive property damage, they would never abandon a member in need. This inseparable family fully commits to whatever hijinks and quests support their friends. Natsu repeatedly shatters perceived limits to shield loved ones while drawing strength from feeling that his guildmates believe in him.

Fairy Tail wizards thrive on emotional bonds over any tactical advantage. Seasoned veterans also mentor youth like Sky Dragon Slayer Wendy to help her grow into her potential. Fairy Tail warmly expresses that generosity and faith in your teammates awaken hidden wellsprings of power to overcome adversity.

10) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight / Studio Deen)

When a popular online game transforms into a virtual reality, strategic mastermind Shiroe and thousands of players from around the world find themselves trapped in an MMORPG world. Log Horizon captures their struggles to endure this mysterious new realm.

Shiroe recognizes that forming collaborative guilds and sharing information is crucial for mastering unfamiliar dangers. His plans to create a self-sustaining community require an interconnected support network. The collective knowledge of individuals like Akatsuki and Naotsugu helps construct their new virtual society.

This anime about teamwork emphasizes how cooperation is necessary for the players to adjust to their new circumstances. Shiroe's calm leadership provides direction while delegation allows them to thrive. Each member contributes based on his or her distinct abilities and knowledge of the game mechanics.

Conclusion

Anime may exaggerate teamwork for dramatic effect, but the core message remains relatable. These anime about teamwork showcase how mutual understanding and pooling different talents can create phenomenal results. Teams grounded in trust and communication push members to new heights.

Watching anime characters sacrifice their egos and connect to a shared purpose is inspirational. Their dedication to working as one drives them to success and resonates with viewers longing for similar unbreakable bonds. Anime uses the magic of teamwork to make the impossible possible.

