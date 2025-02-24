10 best long anime with hundreds of episodes to binge

Watching long anime series with hundreds of episodes can feel like an endless journey. But for fans seeking more world-building, character development, and complex narrative arcs, these anime classics deliver rewarding binge-watching experiences.

Unlike shorter series that rush storylines, long anime sagas explore vast universes with rich plots and deep emotions. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in magical shonen worlds or grittier supernatural dramas, long anime have you covered for the long haul.

From pirates seeking legendary treasure to demon hunters protecting mankind, the best lengthy anime series will have you hitting play on episode after episode, to find out what happens next. So clear your schedule and queue up one of these lengthy anime classics for a truly unforgettable viewing adventure.

10 must-watch long anime that never seem to end

1) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

For over 26 years, One Piece has captivated millions with its adventure, worldbuilding, and charm. It follows Monkey D. Luffy— an ambitious young pirate with extraordinary rubber abilities— who aims to locate the titular One Piece treasure and fulfill his dream of becoming the Pirate King, inspired by Gol D. Roger.

Determined to assemble a pirate crew powerful enough to make it to the perilous stretch of ocean known as the Grand Line— where the treasure supposedly lies— Luffy befriends a swordsman, navigator, cook, doctor, shipwright, musician, archaeologist, and helmsman.

Together, they traverse the dangerous waters of the Grand Line, as Luffy draws ever closer to making his dream come true. With over 1,000 anime episodes chronicling Luffy’s journeys so far, and more to come, watching the Straw Hat Pirates is a commitment – but one that delivers.

2) Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Also called Case Closed in some regions, Detective Conan blends drama, humor, and mystery in its long-running story. It follows teen detective prodigy Shinichi Kudo, who is force-fed an experimental poison called APTX 4869, but instead of dying, finds his body shrunken back down to a child’s size.

Adopting the alias Conan Edogawa and secretly moving in with private investigator Kogoro Mouri and his daughter, Ran, Shinichi observes Kogoro’s work, while searching for clues about the mysterious syndicate behind the poison.

With over 1,000 episodes under its belt, Detective Conan offers one of the longest ongoing murder mystery stories in anime history— with captivating cases to crack open and the overarching plot still filled with questions needing answers.

3) Naruto and Naruto Shippuden

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is a coming-of-age tale about Naruto Uzumaki, a bold young ninja aiming to lead his village. Shunned as a child yet determined to gain acknowledgment from his peers, Naruto studies the art of ninjutsu, as he slowly gains loyal companions, such as rivals Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.

After 220 episodes, the story continues into Naruto Shippuden, which features an older, wiser Naruto returning to the village after two years of training, ready to bring Sasuke back from his self-imposed exile, while defending against the mysterious Akatsuki organization.

Honing his skills and building on storylines and relationships established in the first series, the 500-episode Naruto Shippuden saga completes Naruto’s legendary journey satisfyingly.

4) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise/ Bandai Namco Filmworks)

At over 370 episodes, the eccentric sci-fi comedy series Gintama finds a way to poke fun at almost everything in Japanese pop culture.

Set in an era when aliens have invaded feudal Japan and taken over, the story highlights Gintoki Sakata, a samurai who undertakes various odd jobs to pay the rent, along with his assistants Shinpachi Shimura and Kagura.

Blending historical references with anarchic humor and fourth-wall-breaking meta-commentary, much of Gintama’s comedy lies in parodying other popular anime. While keeping fans in stitches with outlandish gags, the series also delivers genuinely emotional storylines to balance its self-referential nature.

5) Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chronicling the adventures of high school student Ichigo Kurosaki after he gains the power of a Soul Reaper to combat evil spirits, Bleach captivated viewers over 366 episodes, before continuing with its Thousand-Year Blood War sequel, which adapts the manga’s final arc.

As Ichigo guides lost souls to the afterlife and defeats menacing hollows, he encounters allies, enemies, and frenemies among the Soul Reaper ranks, including Rukia Kuchiki, Renji Abarai, and Byakuya Kuchiki.

With stylish sword fights and deep themes of loss, honor, and destiny, Bleach blends mythology with explosive action. Fans can bask in hundreds of episodes charting Ichigo’s ever-expanding powers and responsibilities as a Soul Reaper guardian.

6) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures, Satelight, Bridge)

Featuring nearly 300 episodes of magical mayhem and adventure, Fairy Tail centers on the journey of celestial wizard Lucy Heartfilia, after joining the renegade wizards of the Fairy Tail guild.

Befriending hotheaded dragon slayer Natsu Dragneel and his flying cat companion, Happy, Lucy experiences the camaraderie and chaos that make the rowdy Fairy Tail guild so endearing— yet constantly get them into trouble.

Facing off against evil rivals, corrupted kingdoms, and demonic monsters, Lucy and her newfound family of wizards go on quests, form alliances between guilds, and unleash powerful spells. With rich worldbuilding and nonstop magical combat, blended with comedic moments, watching the guild never loses its magic.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation, Madhouse)

Spanning 148 episodes, Hunter x Hunter immerses viewers in a fantasy world brimming with exotic monsters and aspiring titular hunters who strive to pass the rigorous Hunter Exam.

Main characters Gon Freecss and Killua Zoldyck forge a strong friendship, as they improve their combat abilities and face threats from the criminal underworld.

With plotlines exploring found families, moral struggles, and ingenious battle game systems, Hunter x Hunter keeps fans invested through layers of personal drama underpinning the over-the-top action scenes. The intricate power system and warring factions offer gripping stakes across this celebrated shonen series.

8) Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

The epic Dragon Ball franchise has captivated adventure lovers for 35 years and over 600 anime episodes. Starting with young Goku as a mysterious boy with a monkey tail, he later learns about his Saiyan origins and the existence of the wish-granting Dragon Balls.

This long anime series chronicles his martial arts training and friendships, as he protects Earth from all manner of villains. The quests that force Goku and the Z-Fighters to push their fighting powers to the limits have become ingrained in anime pop culture lore.

With each saga raising the stakes, Dragon Ball Z and beyond showcase devastating battles, employing ki blasts, transformations into Super Saiyan forms, and the iconic Kamehameha wave attack. Its classic formula continues to influence action anime today.

9) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Production)

Kicking off in the late 19th century, the multi-generational fiction JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has enthralled fans for over 30 years with its flamboyant aesthetics and style. Each part features a descendant of the Joestar bloodline battling supernatural foes, with the help of their Stand abilities.

With over 190 episodes and counting, this long anime retains its freshness by rebooting the setting and main JoJo protagonist every few seasons, while retaining signature eccentric action, poses, and rapid-fire punch sound effects.

Blending genres from vampiric horror to adventure, crime noir, and more, JoJo’s flair for the absurdly dramatic cements its one-of-a-kind cult status.

10) Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo (Image via Madhouse, MAPPA)

The boxing comedy-drama Hajime no Ippo has been a fan-favorite underdog story for over 125 episodes and counting. It follows Ippo Makunouchi’s path from a shy high school student being bullied to entering the Kamogawa Boxing Gym and discovering his true calling as a featherweight in-fighter boxer.

With technical boxing detail mirroring the real sport, alongside interpersonal rivalries and character growth for Ippo, this long anime goes beyond typical tournament arcs.

Viewers are treated to training montages, intense matches, and glimpses into the lives of Ippo’s fellow boxing pals, like rival Ichirou Miyata, as they climb regional and national boxing ranks.

Conclusion

Long-running anime series captivate viewers by building immersive worlds, packed with compelling characters undertaking expansive adventures and evolving in surprising ways over hundreds of episodes.

They keep fans hooked by striking the perfect balance of episodic charm, witty humor, and overarching narratives that build tension, excitement, and emotional depth over time.

The extensive episode counts allow the shows to build up engaging worlds and dive deep into character histories, spanning meaningful growth and transformation arcs.

