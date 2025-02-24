My Hero Academia season 7 sticks with a major manga plot hole in final episodes

My Hero Academia season 7 was celebrated by the vast majority of the fandom for advancing the animation quality and direction for what was the beginning of the final arc of the series, but some issues still remained. However, one of the most prominent ones that was featured in the manga was Himiko Toga's Sad Man's Death Parade's rampage.

While fighting Ochaco Uraraka, Toga has a major killing intent when using Twice's Sad Man's Parade and multiplies into hundreds of clones, but no My Hero Academia character was killed because of it. This has been a point of contention for a lot of readers and viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

My Hero Academia season 7 kept Himiko Toga's zero consequences of her rampage

Himiko Toga fighting Ochaco Uraraka in the anime (Image via Bones)

During the events of the final war arc, Himiko Toga got to fight Ochaco Uraraka in a decisive clash and she managed to copy Twice's Sad Man's Death Parade, turning into hundreds of clones with her dead friend's abilities. However, despite the fact that the series established that she was filled with killing intent, none of her clones took any lives during this moment.

While this might make sense to some fans, it raises questions about the narrative when Studio Bones didn't add any casualties - even if they were unknown characters, which was an issue that a lot of people already had with the manga.

There is a good section of the fandom that believes that most of the main cast had "plot armor" during this arc, which is evidenced by how the likes of Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, Endeavor, and others didn't die despite being in critical condition.

It was a curious decision and was mostly due to Studio Bones choosing to stay loyal to the vision of author Kohei Horikoshi. This studio already received criticism for making some changes to the source material in this adaptation, with the case of season 5 being heralded as a major problem in the anime.

The controversies of the final arc and Toga's character

Himiko Toga's final moments in the series (Image via Bones).

This situation involving Himiko Toga also serves as an example of the criticism that the final My Hero Academia arc received, with one of the most prominent being the lack of casualties. There is no denying that, despite being a final war, very few characters on the heroes' side died, making the arc feel as if it had lesser stakes, which is something that author Kohei Horikoshi has had to deal with.

Moreover, the case of Himiko Toga, along with several members of the League of Villains, has been divisive because she committed multiple crimes and some readers and viewers feel that the story wants them to feel bad for them. However, the story only gives context to their motivations and actions while also serving as a cautionary tale of what happens when certain situations happen in a person's formative years.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that My Hero Academia's seventh season in the anime was a massive improvement in terms of animation and direction, but also kept some of the issues of the manga, such as the case of Toga's rampage. However, it is also part of any story to take both the bad and the good, which is certainly the case this time around.

