Food for the Soul episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The spring anime season is heating up with a delectable new offering as P.A. Works' original anime Food for the Soul prepares to make its television debut on April 12, 2025. The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. Thursday's promotional video and key visual reveal have excited fans with a preview of the upcoming heartwarming slice-of-life experience.
Directed by the talented duo of Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi, this original anime centers on five girls who find joy in life's simple pleasures through great companionship and tasty meals, along with informal social gatherings and periodic study times.
Food for the Soul promises to provide viewers with a relaxing break from daily life through its emphasis on friendship and food-related adventures.
Food for the Soul episode 1: release date and time
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on April 12, 2025. The anime will start streaming on April 13, 2025, at 12:30 a.m. JST. Broadcasts for the anime will be shown on Nagoya TV as well as ABC TV and AT-X.
ABC TV is launching a new anime programming block on Sunday evenings specifically to air this show, with the block technically airing on Mondays at 12:40 a.m. In other parts of the world, the release time may vary. Some of them are as follows:
Where to watch Food for the Soul?
Food for the Soul attracts a wide Japanese audience through national broadcasts on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X. The new anime programming block launched by ABC TV shows their strong belief in the potential success and viewer appeal of the series.
While international release dates have not yet been announced, anticipation is building among global anime fans. Enthusiasts outside Japan are encouraged to stay tuned to major streaming platforms, as licensing announcements are likely to follow soon. The show’s heartfelt tone and culinary focus promise broad international interest.
Food for the Soul: Plot summary
The anime follows five girls who find happiness together through the enjoyment of life's basic joys. The title "Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi" (Food for the Soul) reveals how the series celebrates joyful moments spent sharing tasty meals with friends.
The slice-of-life approach indicates that this series will focus on the character development of five friends as they navigate their daily activities, educational pursuits, and, most importantly, their joint cooking experiences. The series aligns with "iyashikei" (healing) anime traditions by creating soothing atmospheres and gentle narrative styles.
What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 1? (Speculative)
The premiere episode will probably focus on familiarizing viewers with the five main characters by highlighting their unique personalities and showing how they became friends. The opening episode sets a warm school or small-town backdrop that defines the girls' living environment and educational setting while creating a tight-knit daily atmosphere.
The anime will prominently feature food throughout its narrative structure and visual style because of its culinary theme. The episode will feature detailed cooking animations and beautiful dish renderings to celebrate shared meal experiences while combining slice-of-life warmth with the sensory beauty typical of food-focused anime.
