Food for the Soul episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The spring anime season is heating up with a delectable new offering as P.A. Works' original anime Food for the Soul prepares to make its television debut on April 12, 2025. The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. Thursday's promotional video and key visual reveal have excited fans with a preview of the upcoming heartwarming slice-of-life experience.

Ad

Directed by the talented duo of Non Non Biyori's Shinya Kawatsura and Yū Harumi, this original anime centers on five girls who find joy in life's simple pleasures through great companionship and tasty meals, along with informal social gatherings and periodic study times.

Food for the Soul promises to provide viewers with a relaxing break from daily life through its emphasis on friendship and food-related adventures.

Food for the Soul episode 1: release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels on April 12, 2025. The anime will start streaming on April 13, 2025, at 12:30 a.m. JST. Broadcasts for the anime will be shown on Nagoya TV as well as ABC TV and AT-X.

ABC TV is launching a new anime programming block on Sunday evenings specifically to air this show, with the block technically airing on Mondays at 12:40 a.m. In other parts of the world, the release time may vary. Some of them are as follows:

Ad

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 12, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 12, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday April 12, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday April 12, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 12, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 12, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 13, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 13, 2025 02:00 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Food for the Soul?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Food for the Soul attracts a wide Japanese audience through national broadcasts on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X. The new anime programming block launched by ABC TV shows their strong belief in the potential success and viewer appeal of the series.

While international release dates have not yet been announced, anticipation is building among global anime fans. Enthusiasts outside Japan are encouraged to stay tuned to major streaming platforms, as licensing announcements are likely to follow soon. The show’s heartfelt tone and culinary focus promise broad international interest.

Ad

Food for the Soul: Plot summary

Expand Tweet

Ad

The anime follows five girls who find happiness together through the enjoyment of life's basic joys. The title "Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi" (Food for the Soul) reveals how the series celebrates joyful moments spent sharing tasty meals with friends.

The slice-of-life approach indicates that this series will focus on the character development of five friends as they navigate their daily activities, educational pursuits, and, most importantly, their joint cooking experiences. The series aligns with "iyashikei" (healing) anime traditions by creating soothing atmospheres and gentle narrative styles.

Ad

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 1? (Speculative)

Food for the Soul anime cover image (Image via P.A. Works)

The premiere episode will probably focus on familiarizing viewers with the five main characters by highlighting their unique personalities and showing how they became friends. The opening episode sets a warm school or small-town backdrop that defines the girls' living environment and educational setting while creating a tight-knit daily atmosphere.

Ad

The anime will prominently feature food throughout its narrative structure and visual style because of its culinary theme. The episode will feature detailed cooking animations and beautiful dish renderings to celebrate shared meal experiences while combining slice-of-life warmth with the sensory beauty typical of food-focused anime.

Stay tuned with us to learn more about Food for the Soul anime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More