Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its release, the episode will be digitally available on HIDIVE and other streaming services, with English subs.
The previous episode saw Hinata Sunohara return to Earth after defeating the Demon Lord in another realm. Hinata resumed his daily life activities as a normal high school student. However, one day, he saw Mariabelle, the dark elf, one of his former party members, transported to his room using a magic portal.
Mariabelle was obsessed with Hinata and wanted to live with him. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Yandere Dark Elf episode 2.
Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 release date and time
According to the anime's official site, Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences and the simulcast timings, most international viewers can watch the episode on April 13, 2025.
The release dates and timings for Yandere Dark Elf episode 2, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 2?
Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X networks. In addition, the completely uncensored version of the episode will be streaming on Deregula. Additionally, fans can watch the episode on d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and other streaming services in Japan.
Moreover, anime enthusiasts from the USA, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Australia can watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 on HIDIVE, albeit with a monetary subscription. In addition, fans from Germany and France can watch the episode on Animation Digital Network. At the same time, the episode will stream on Bahamut Anime Crazy.
Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 recap
The episode begins with Hinata Sunohara defeating the Demon Lord in another world with the help of his party members. After eliminating the evil force, a bright light illuminates the hero, signalling his return to his original world. One of his party members - a dark elf named Mariabelle- refuses to let go of Hinata. She cries and reminds him of the promise they made to marry each other.
Meanwhile, Hinata's other party members - Cecile the priestess and Mei the demi-human - don't react as much as Mariabelle because they about the hero's fate. Eventually, Hinata returns to his original world, leaving Mariabelle heartbroken. After returning to Earth, Hinata resumes his normal life.
Yet, years later, Mariabelle transports to Hinata Sunohara's room. She hugs the boy tightly and says she has come to live with him forever. Mariabelle's bold advances overwhelm Hinata, who wonders how to cope with such a complicated situation. Nevertheless, He is glad that Mariabelle has come. As such, Hinata treats her to a delicious meal and scrubs her back during her bathtime.
While scrubbing her back, Hinata compliments the dark elf's hair and compares it to the night sky. He also recalls how a dark elf's tanned skin and dark hair are seen as an ill omen in another world. After that, Mariabelle makes bold advances toward the boy, which makes him faint. Hinata eventually regains consciousness in Mariabelle's lap. The dark elf broadly smiles and says she won't leave Hinata's side.
What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 2?
Considering how the latest episode ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 2 will likely show Mariabelle and Hinata sharing wholesome moments together.
The dark elf's obsession with the boy will drive her to extreme measures. In addition, the episode could show Hinata's bond with her classmate, Sakura Mochida, who has feelings for the boy.
