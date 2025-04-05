Fire Force season 3 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 1:54 am JST on TBS, TBS, CBC, and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's website. After its release on Japanese television, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Fire Force Company 8's Captain, Akitaru Obi, went to the Fire Defense Agency's chief with his report on the company's operations and joint investigations with other companies. However, the Tokyo Imperial Army interrupted the meeting and arrested Obi, who saw the White Clad members outside the room.

Meanwhile, Raffles III summoned Company 1's Captain Leonard Burns and his team to Curia, where he stated the necessity of unifying with the White Clad. Eventually, Burns converted to become a devout follower of the Evangelist. On the other hand, Shinra and his friends embarked on a mission to save their Captain. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 2.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 release date and time

Tamaki, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's website and the release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 1:53 am JST.

However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in the simulpub timings, most international viewers can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 2 on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Fire Force season 3 episode 2, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 11, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, April 11, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, April 12, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 2?

Shinra Kusakabe in the anime (Image via David Production)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the TV broadcast of Fire Force season 3 episode 2 on TBS, MBS, CBC, and later on BS-TBS, NBC, and SBS channels. In addition, fans in Japan can watch the episode on Netflix.

On the other hand, anime lovers worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Malaysia, can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 2 on Crunchyroll, albeit with a subscription.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 recap

The episode begins with a scene in Adolla, where the Evangelist revels at the sight of the stray infernals roaming around. The smiling crescent moon that hangs above Adolla's blackened soil creates an eerie imagery. After the opening scene, the narrative showcases Shinra and Arthur fighting against each other as part of their daily practice. Meanwhile, Licht checks their growth with a high-tech laptop.

Elsewhere, at the Tokyo Fire Defense agency, Akitaru Obi reads his report on his team's operations and the joint investigations with other companies to the agency's chief. Interestingly, the episode keeps Obi's narration off-screen and instead showcases Shinra and others from Company 8. The episode gives a mini introduction to every character on screen as a refresher.

Akitaru Obi gets arrested in the episode (Image via David Production)

Akitaru Obi concludes his report by mentioning how his company has formed a decent relationship with Asakusa, Haijima, and others. He hopes that the bond will enable them to unravel the secrets of the world. At this moment, the soldiers from the Tokyo Imperial Army interrupt the meeting and arrest Akitaru Obi.

The chief is visibly perplexed as he cannot understand what's happening. As Obi is being taken away, he notices the White Clad members outside the chief's chamber. Akitaru cannot comprehend why the White Clad would be at such a place, and that too with the Imperial Army.

He urges the chief to inform Hinawa about the situation. Meanwhile, Tokyo's emperor, Raffles III, summons Leonard Burns and his team to Curia, where he orders them to work with the White Clad. At this moment, Haumea, Charon, and others step out from the shadows.

Captain Leonard Burns follows the will of the Evangelist, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Leonard Burns addresses the White Clad as the empire's enemies and begins to charge his flames. However, Haumea tells him that they haven't come to fight but to talk. She shows Leonard the light of the Evangelist and reveals the true motive of the White Clad - To turn the watery planet into another Sun.

She also asks Burns whether he hasn't realized it yet, considering he has seen the Adolla with his eyes. Haumea's words work like magic as Burns begin to see Evangelist behind her. As such, Leonard Burns joins hands with the White Clad as a follower of the Evangelist.

Hinawa informs the members of Company 8 about Akitaru Obi's sudden arrest (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Hinawa receives the message from the chief via a phone call and summons Shinra and others. He thinks the empire has arrested Obi because they want Shinra with his Adolla Burst. Shinra is willing to sacrifice himself for Obi. However, Hinawa refuses to sell out his teammate. Rather, he intends to save their Captain alone, despite knowing that his actions will brand him a traitor.

He also urges everyone to step out of the mission. Yet, Shinra and others don't want to leave Hinawa alone and wish to join him. Hinawa reminds everyone that their next opponent will be the Tokyo Empire. Elsewhere, Haumea tells Burns how they plan to lure out Shinra Kusakabe with Akitaru Obi.

Leonard Burns wants to implant an infernal insect on Akitaru Obi (Image via David Production)

Moreover, she recalls how Obi was instrumental in the development of Shinra's Adolla Burst. Thus, she wants to reward him somehow. Burns proposes they bestow him the eternal joy of returning to flames. The episode ends with Leonard Burns intending to have Akitaru Obi implanted with an insect.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 2? (speculative)

Shinra Kusakabe and Arthur Boyle, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Considering how the latest episode of the series ended, Fire Force season 3 episode 2 may likely show Shinra Kusakabe and his friends trying to find a new abode since they are on the wanted list. However, it's not easy to hide from the Empire. As such, the episode may show the return of Joker, who might help them as an Anti-Hero.

In addition, Fire Force season 3 episode 2 may showcase Akitaru Obi's condition in prison. Even though he has been captured, Obi's dauntless will shall surely keep him going. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether or not Shinra Kusakabe will face Leonard Burns in the next episode.

