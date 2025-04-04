Teogonia episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The Asahi Production anime will also be released on pertinent networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Following this, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the anime internationally.

The story of Teogonia follows Kai, a village boy fighting to protect his home. In an era of war between demi-human tribes and humans, Kai must protect his village, Rag, from them. The story is about Kai's adventures and growth in this world, to fight off the demi-humans. Here is detailed information on where and when to watch Teogonia episode 1.

Teogonia episode 1 release date and time

Teogonia episode 1 will primarily be released in Japan via television at 12:30 AM JST, Saturday, April 12, 2025. The series will then be released worldwide and will be available at the same time or at a different time, depending on the time zone.

Some countries will be able to stream the anime on April 11, 2025. The Tegonia episode 1 will be primarily available in Japan, and will correspond to time zones from every other region:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 12:30 AM April 12 Saturday Eastern Standard Time 11:30 AM April 11 Friday Pacific Standard Time 08:30 AM April 11 Friday British Summer Time 04:30 PM April 11 Friday Central European Summer Time 05:30 PM April 11 Friday Australian Central Time 01:00 AM April 12 Saturday Indian Standard Time 09:00 PM April 11 Friday Philippine Standard Time 11:30 PM April 11 Friday

Where to watch Teogonia episode 1

A still from the Teogonia anime trailer (Image via Asahi Production)

Japanese fans of the Teogonia anime can watch the show on TOKYO MX from 12:30 AM JST every Saturday. The show will also premiere at the same time on Sun TV and BS 11. Japan's online streaming website Abema will also feature the series exclusively in Japan, while Crunchyroll will serve as the global streaming platform for the anime.

Tegonia episode 1 will be available on Crunchyroll with English Subtitles right after it finishes airing in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed the streaming via their streaming schedule and anime lineup for spring 2025. No alternative dubs for the anime have been announced as of the time this article is being written.

Teogonia storyline and synopsis

Teogonia follows the popular genres of adventure and Isekai. The anime has been adapted from the ongoing light novel and manga series of the same name, written by Tsukasa Tanimai and illustrated by Kouichiro Kawano. The anime follows the story of Kai and his Isekai adventures in a parallel world.

In the harsh borderland regions, humans and demi-humans engage in conflicts all the time. The demi-humans are always attacking the villagers, intending to take control of their land and gods. Kai, the main protagonist of the anime, is a young boy from the village of Rag. The story follows his adventures as he relentlessly spends his days trying to protect his home.

Upon sustaining a life-threatening injury, Kai gains memories of his past life. With these memories, Kai realizes how unfair the world around him is and especially the rules set by people who govern it. This begins his adventures in a world filled with magic, bloodshed, and mystery.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 1 (speculative)

The pilot episode should kick off by showing an introduction to Kai and several other characters from the anime. It should also present a narrative for the background setting of the world. Several key characters can be introduced, as well as some demihuman tribes.

Teogonia Episode 1 should give a brief visualization of Kai's powers and personality. It would also likely feature a battle sequence to begin with, based on the manga. A narrative towards Kai's past life and the Isekai aspect of the anime will likely be explored as well. Nevertheless, the main focus should definitely be on Kai and the beginning of his adventures.

