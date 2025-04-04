  • home icon
Teogonia episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:30 GMT
Teogonia- release date, where to watch and more ((Image via Asahi Production)
Teogonia- release date, where to watch and more ((Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The Asahi Production anime will also be released on pertinent networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Following this, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the anime internationally.

The story of Teogonia follows Kai, a village boy fighting to protect his home. In an era of war between demi-human tribes and humans, Kai must protect his village, Rag, from them. The story is about Kai's adventures and growth in this world, to fight off the demi-humans. Here is detailed information on where and when to watch Teogonia episode 1.

Teogonia episode 1 release date and time

Teogonia episode 1 will primarily be released in Japan via television at 12:30 AM JST, Saturday, April 12, 2025. The series will then be released worldwide and will be available at the same time or at a different time, depending on the time zone.

Some countries will be able to stream the anime on April 11, 2025. The Tegonia episode 1 will be primarily available in Japan, and will correspond to time zones from every other region:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time12:30 AMApril 12Saturday
Eastern Standard Time11:30 AMApril 11Friday
Pacific Standard Time08:30 AMApril 11Friday
British Summer Time04:30 PMApril 11Friday
Central European Summer Time05:30 PMApril 11Friday
Australian Central Time01:00 AMApril 12Saturday
Indian Standard Time09:00 PMApril 11Friday
Philippine Standard Time11:30 PMApril 11Friday
Where to watch Teogonia episode 1

A still from the Teogonia anime trailer (Image via Asahi Production)
A still from the Teogonia anime trailer (Image via Asahi Production)

Japanese fans of the Teogonia anime can watch the show on TOKYO MX from 12:30 AM JST every Saturday. The show will also premiere at the same time on Sun TV and BS 11. Japan's online streaming website Abema will also feature the series exclusively in Japan, while Crunchyroll will serve as the global streaming platform for the anime.

Tegonia episode 1 will be available on Crunchyroll with English Subtitles right after it finishes airing in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed the streaming via their streaming schedule and anime lineup for spring 2025. No alternative dubs for the anime have been announced as of the time this article is being written.

Teogonia storyline and synopsis

Teogonia follows the popular genres of adventure and Isekai. The anime has been adapted from the ongoing light novel and manga series of the same name, written by Tsukasa Tanimai and illustrated by Kouichiro Kawano. The anime follows the story of Kai and his Isekai adventures in a parallel world.

In the harsh borderland regions, humans and demi-humans engage in conflicts all the time. The demi-humans are always attacking the villagers, intending to take control of their land and gods. Kai, the main protagonist of the anime, is a young boy from the village of Rag. The story follows his adventures as he relentlessly spends his days trying to protect his home.

Upon sustaining a life-threatening injury, Kai gains memories of his past life. With these memories, Kai realizes how unfair the world around him is and especially the rules set by people who govern it. This begins his adventures in a world filled with magic, bloodshed, and mystery.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 1 (speculative)

The pilot episode should kick off by showing an introduction to Kai and several other characters from the anime. It should also present a narrative for the background setting of the world. Several key characters can be introduced, as well as some demihuman tribes.

Teogonia Episode 1 should give a brief visualization of Kai's powers and personality. It would also likely feature a battle sequence to begin with, based on the manga. A narrative towards Kai's past life and the Isekai aspect of the anime will likely be explored as well. Nevertheless, the main focus should definitely be on Kai and the beginning of his adventures.

Edited by Tiasha
