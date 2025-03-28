Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 is set to release on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 10 pm JST according to the series’ official website. As one of the most highly anticipated sequel series of the spring 2025 season, fans are understandably desperate to learn what to expect upon its return in a few short days.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 release date and time

Fans can expect to see Sakura and his Furin allies immediately get back into the action in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 3 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26 am, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26 am, Thursday, April 3, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26 pm, Thursday, April 3, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26 am, Friday, April 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:56 pm, Friday, April 4, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 will also likely give focus to Sakura's (center) still-budding friendship with Tsugeura (right) and Kiryu (left) (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker season 1 introduced fans to protagonist Haruka Sakura, a first-year student at Furin High School. He first met local business owner Kotoha Tachibana before attending his first days of school at Furin High. Here, he met several classmates who’d become his close friends, such as Kyotaro Sugishita, Akihiko Nirei, Hayato Suo, Mitsuki Kiryu, and Taiga Tsugeura. He also met Furin leaders Ren Kaji, Hajime Umemiya, Toma Hiragi, and others.

Ad

After making these initial introductions, Sakura found himself at odds with the Shishitoren, especially leaders Jo Togame and Choji Tomiyama. This led to Sakura, Umemiya, Suo, Sugishita, and Hiragi getting involved in a tournament style fight with the pair and other members of Shishitoren. Furin ended up sweeping all members of Shishitoren in the fight, with Sakura’s fight against Togame and Umemiya’s against Choji being especially brutal.

In the process, Choji and Jo’s tragic backstories were revealed. Thankfully, Sakura and Umemiya proved instrumental in healing this emotional damage, with the two groups becoming allies in the aftermath. Sakura then met all of the top Furin members, known as the Four Kings. The season then ended with Sakura discovering a classmate planned to take on a rival gang KEEL by himself for the sake of a friend, and Sakura and others deciding to help out too.

Ad

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 should open up relatively shortly after where the previous season ended, with Sakura and his allies leaving school to go confront KEEL. Fans can expect a slow start at first, with the group splitting up to ask the Furin locals if they’ve seen anyone in the KEEL outfit. While their search will likely prove unsuccessful at first, Sakura should eventually run into some KEEL members.

He’ll likely try and get answers out of them immediately, prompting the KEEL members to act indignant and refuse to answer any questions. It’s likely that one of Sakura’s classmates will show up at this point and say they’ll need to fight if they want any questions answered. The episode should end with a relatively lengthy skirmish, the episode ending with Sakura’s victory as he asks where KEEL’s base is.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback