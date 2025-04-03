  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Apr 03, 2025 22:00 GMT
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 release date and time (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 release date and time (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the unexpected arrival of Ren Kaji and others to Haruka Sakura and co’s fight against KEEL, the upcoming installment should begin focusing on the first-year’s duels against KEEL’s VIPs.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Sakura&#039;s fight against Kongo will likely be the main focus of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)
Sakura's fight against Kongo will likely be the main focus of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 10 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones

Local date and time

Pacific Standard Time

8:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

11:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

British Summer Time

4:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Central European Summer Time

5:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Indian Standard Time

8:56PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Philippine Standard Time

11:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Japanese Standard Time

12:26AM, Friday, April 11, 2025

Australia Central Standard Time

1:56PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

Ad
Ad

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2

The origins and goals of KEEL should also be expanded on in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)
The origins and goals of KEEL should also be expanded on in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 recap

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 began with a focus on Haruka Sakura and co as they arrived at KEEL headquarters. Akihiko Nirei revealed he had no concrete info on the group beyond their unique logo and rumors about their activities. After Kyotaro Sugishita busted the door down, Sakura and co entered to find Nagato and some KEEL members. However, several dozen more KEEL members armed with weapons then arrived, outnumbering Sakura’s group likewise.

Ad

Thankfully, some choice words from Sakura, Hayato Suo, Taiga Tsureuga, and Mitsuki Kiryu hyped up the other Bofurin boys. They likewise had the advantage initially as the brawl began, even with a heavyweight like Suo prioritizing Nirei’s protection. However, this changed when KEEL’s VIPs entered, taking the aforementioned foursome plus Sugishita’s attention. This led to the other, lesser Bofurin members struggling due to no longer having their support.

Ad

Recognizing this, a frustrated Nirei rushed out into the crowd to try and help, but was quickly put in a position of needing help himself. With perfect timing, Ren Kaji arrived with Takeshi Enomoto and Yuto Kusumi in tow, telling them to handle the brawl while he fought KEEL’s leader. Sakura tried arguing with him, prompting Kaji to point out his failures as Grade Captain. The episode ended with Sakura punching himself for losing sight of his responsibility as he got serious.

Ad

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (speculative)

Ad

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 should begin with a continued focus on Sakura and co’s 1v1s against the KEEL VIPs, with Sakura’s against Takeru Kongo likely being the main focus. Interspersing the focus on Sakura’s 1v1 and others should be Ren Kaji’s discussion and fight with KEEL’s leader. This should lead to some allusion as to why KEEL is targeting the Bofurin, and why so little is known about their group.

Ad

Fans can also expect a focus on Enomoto and Kusumi as they help out the lesser Bofurin members, which Sakura will likely be happy to see. This should give him the focus he needs to deal with Kongo, who’ll likely resort to psychological warfare to try and get the advantage back. However, the episode should end with Sakura beating him, setting him up to help out Enomoto and Kusumi in the subsequent release.

Ad

Related links

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Brogan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी