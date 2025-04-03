Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the unexpected arrival of Ren Kaji and others to Haruka Sakura and co’s fight against KEEL, the upcoming installment should begin focusing on the first-year’s duels against KEEL’s VIPs.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Sakura's fight against Kongo will likely be the main focus of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 10 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, April 10, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:56PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2

The origins and goals of KEEL should also be expanded on in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 1 began with a focus on Haruka Sakura and co as they arrived at KEEL headquarters. Akihiko Nirei revealed he had no concrete info on the group beyond their unique logo and rumors about their activities. After Kyotaro Sugishita busted the door down, Sakura and co entered to find Nagato and some KEEL members. However, several dozen more KEEL members armed with weapons then arrived, outnumbering Sakura’s group likewise.

Thankfully, some choice words from Sakura, Hayato Suo, Taiga Tsureuga, and Mitsuki Kiryu hyped up the other Bofurin boys. They likewise had the advantage initially as the brawl began, even with a heavyweight like Suo prioritizing Nirei’s protection. However, this changed when KEEL’s VIPs entered, taking the aforementioned foursome plus Sugishita’s attention. This led to the other, lesser Bofurin members struggling due to no longer having their support.

Recognizing this, a frustrated Nirei rushed out into the crowd to try and help, but was quickly put in a position of needing help himself. With perfect timing, Ren Kaji arrived with Takeshi Enomoto and Yuto Kusumi in tow, telling them to handle the brawl while he fought KEEL’s leader. Sakura tried arguing with him, prompting Kaji to point out his failures as Grade Captain. The episode ended with Sakura punching himself for losing sight of his responsibility as he got serious.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 should begin with a continued focus on Sakura and co’s 1v1s against the KEEL VIPs, with Sakura’s against Takeru Kongo likely being the main focus. Interspersing the focus on Sakura’s 1v1 and others should be Ren Kaji’s discussion and fight with KEEL’s leader. This should lead to some allusion as to why KEEL is targeting the Bofurin, and why so little is known about their group.

Fans can also expect a focus on Enomoto and Kusumi as they help out the lesser Bofurin members, which Sakura will likely be happy to see. This should give him the focus he needs to deal with Kongo, who’ll likely resort to psychological warfare to try and get the advantage back. However, the episode should end with Sakura beating him, setting him up to help out Enomoto and Kusumi in the subsequent release.

