Yandere Dark Elf anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Yandere Dark Elf anime has garnered immense buzz following its intriguing premiere on April 7, 2025. Among the many titles from the Spring 2025 anime line-up, the series has caught fans' attention, thanks to its lovable characters, interesting premise, and bold scenes. Undoubtedly, the series has already promised a lot with only one episode released so far.
Therefore, many fans who have just started watching the anime may want to know about the title's complete release schedule. They would be delighted to know that Yandere Dark Elf anime has been slated for a 12-episode run, spanning one cour, as per the anime's official website. Follow along with the article to know more about the show's full release schedule.
How many episodes will Yandere Dark Elf anime have?
As per the anime's Blu-ray & DVD home media information posted on the official site and X handle, which is how this information is usually conveyed, Yandere Dark Elf anime will air a total of 12 episodes. In other words, this reverse Isekai anime has been slated for a single cour run in the Spring 2025 anime season.
As mentioned, the anime premiered on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan (stylized as Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 25:05 JST). However, many international viewers outside Japan could stream the show earlier on April 6, 2025, due to the differences in time zones.
The complete release schedule for Yandere Dark Elf anime, as per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:
Even though the table above shows the full release schedule of this risqué anime series, it must be noted that the dates and times mentioned can be changed depending on the decision of the show's official staff. As of this writing, the series hasn't announced any break.
Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf anime?
Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the episodes of the titular anime on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X channels. At the same time, the fully uncensored version of the episodes will be available on Deregula. In addition, interested fans in Japan can stream the episodes on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, ABEMA, and other services.
On the other hand, global anime lovers from the USA, the UK, Ireland, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia can stream the episodes of Yandere Dark Elf anime on HIDIVE. Moreover, fans from Germany and France can watch the anime on Animation Digital Network. In addition, the series will be available on Bahamut Anime Crazy in selected regions.
What to expect from Yandere Dark Elf anime?
Based on Nakanosora's fantasy manga series, the anime centers on Hinata Sunohara, who returns to Earth after vanquishing the Demon Lord in another world with his party members. However, his fervent ally, Mariabelle the dark elf, follows him home.
Mariabelle is obsessed with Hinata, so she wants to live with him. Thus begins Hinata and Mariabelle's unique story as roommates. The anime shall explore the male protagonist's moments with the dark elf, who always makes bold advances toward him. In other words, the series will feature rom-com moments with a touch of risque elements.
Yandere Dark Elf anime episode archive
- Episode 1: The Girl I Met in Another World
- Episode 2: TBR (Release date)
- Episode 3: TBR
- Episode 4: TBR
- Episode 5: TBR
- Episode 6: TBR
- Episode 7: TBR
- Episode 8: TBR
- Episode 9: TBR
- Episode 10: TBR
- Episode 11: TBR
- Episode 12: TBR
Also read:
- To Be Hero X complete release schedule
- Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule
- Wind Breaker season 2 complete release schedule