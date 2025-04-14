From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 11, 2025 saw HIDIVE officially reveal the English dub release date for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime series, set to premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The anime’s English dub will stream exclusively on HIDIVE’s platform, and will premiere on Wednesday at 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
HIDIVE also confirmed the official cast for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime’s English dub and revealed the English dub-specific staff members producing it. As of this article’s writing, HIDIVE has only confirmed an English dub for the series, with other alternate language dubs yet to be announced.
From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime’s English dub premieres on Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Shannon D. Reed is directing the English dub for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime series, with David Lascoe as the audio engineer. Ian Fagen is in charge of the translation, with Marta Bechtol and Reed writing the ADR script together. Finally, Brent Marshall is the dub’s mix engineer. The cast for the English dub includes:
- James Belcher as Kenzaburo
- Rachael Messer as Grace
- Cat Thomas as Anna Doll
- Michael Wronski as Auguste
- Monica Rial as Grenat
- Karlii Hoch as Hinako
- Alyssa Marek as Jaune, Young Grace
- Brittney Karbowski as Josette, Orion
- Dylan Godwin as Lambert
- Clint Bickham as Lucas
- Elissa Cuellar as Marron, Regulus
- Joanne Bonasso as Mitsuko
- Brianna Roberts as Narrator
- James Marler as Pierre
- John Swasey as Principal
- Alan Brincks as Richard
- Carolyn Medrano as Sirius
- Annie Wild as Spica
- Andrew Love as Tsucchii
- Ellen Evans as Violet
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Virgile
- Joe Daniels as Walz, Young Kenzaburo
Tetsuya Takeuchi directed the series at Ajia-do studios, with Shingo Irie overseeing the original Japanese scripts. Haruka Matsunae designed the characters, while Yuki Miyamoto designed the monsters. Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, Tsugumi Tanaka, Reiko Abe, and Kaho Sawada all served as music composers for the original series. Cider Girl performs the opening theme “Choose!!!,” while Kazuhiko Inoue and M.A.O perform the ending theme “Matsuken Samba II.”
From Bureaucrat to Villainess is the television anime adaptation of mangaka Michiro Ueyama’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in March 2020 in Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours GH magazine, where it is still ongoing today. The manga’s chapters have been collected into eight compilation volumes as of this article’s writing, with none of them officially available or planned for release in English.
The series follows protagonist Kenzaburo Tondabayashi, a 52 year old public servant. After getting into a traffic accident and being knocked unconscious, Kenzaburo awakens to find himself reincarnated into a fantasy world, and at an academy within it. He discovers he’s been reborn as Grave Auvergne, the daughter of a duke.
Related links:
- From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 release date and time
- 10 best anime to watch if you like From Bureaucrat To Villainess: Dad’s Been Reincarnated!
- 10 most underrated Winter 2025 anime series