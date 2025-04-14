From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 11, 2025 saw HIDIVE officially reveal the English dub release date for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime series, set to premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The anime’s English dub will stream exclusively on HIDIVE’s platform, and will premiere on Wednesday at 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

HIDIVE also confirmed the official cast for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime’s English dub and revealed the English dub-specific staff members producing it. As of this article’s writing, HIDIVE has only confirmed an English dub for the series, with other alternate language dubs yet to be announced.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime’s English dub premieres on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Shannon D. Reed is directing the English dub for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess anime series, with David Lascoe as the audio engineer. Ian Fagen is in charge of the translation, with Marta Bechtol and Reed writing the ADR script together. Finally, Brent Marshall is the dub’s mix engineer. The cast for the English dub includes:

James Belcher as Kenzaburo

Rachael Messer as Grace

Cat Thomas as Anna Doll

Michael Wronski as Auguste

Monica Rial as Grenat

Karlii Hoch as Hinako

Alyssa Marek as Jaune, Young Grace

Brittney Karbowski as Josette, Orion

Dylan Godwin as Lambert

Clint Bickham as Lucas

Elissa Cuellar as Marron, Regulus

Joanne Bonasso as Mitsuko

Brianna Roberts as Narrator

James Marler as Pierre

John Swasey as Principal

Alan Brincks as Richard

Carolyn Medrano as Sirius

Annie Wild as Spica

Andrew Love as Tsucchii

Ellen Evans as Violet

Brandon Hearnsberger as Virgile

Joe Daniels as Walz, Young Kenzaburo

Tetsuya Takeuchi directed the series at Ajia-do studios, with Shingo Irie overseeing the original Japanese scripts. Haruka Matsunae designed the characters, while Yuki Miyamoto designed the monsters. Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, Tsugumi Tanaka, Reiko Abe, and Kaho Sawada all served as music composers for the original series. Cider Girl performs the opening theme “Choose!!!,” while Kazuhiko Inoue and M.A.O perform the ending theme “Matsuken Samba II.”

From Bureaucrat to Villainess is the television anime adaptation of mangaka Michiro Ueyama’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in March 2020 in Shonen Gahosha’s Young King Ours GH magazine, where it is still ongoing today. The manga’s chapters have been collected into eight compilation volumes as of this article’s writing, with none of them officially available or planned for release in English.

The series follows protagonist Kenzaburo Tondabayashi, a 52 year old public servant. After getting into a traffic accident and being knocked unconscious, Kenzaburo awakens to find himself reincarnated into a fantasy world, and at an academy within it. He discovers he’s been reborn as Grave Auvergne, the daughter of a duke.

