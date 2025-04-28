Yandere Dark Elf episode 4: Mariabelle's bold gestures prove too much for Hinata as Cecile and Mei get a new mission

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4, titled Guests from Another World, was released on Monday, April 28, 2025. The episode saw Cecile and Mei arrive on Earth to take Mariabelle back to their original world. Cecile mentioned that Bell's existence on Earth might have dangerous consequences on both realms. That's why they have come to take her on the Government's orders.

However, Mariabelle didn't want to leave Hinata. Thus, the episode witnessed an interesting drama unfold. In addition, Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 showcased Mariabelle making a bold move on Hinata. Like the previous installments, the latest episode also had lots of risque moments, featuring Hinata and Bell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf episode 4.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4: Cecile and Mei's arrival infuriates Mariabelle

Cecile, Mei, and Mariabelle (Image via Studio Elias)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 begins with Cecile telling Mariabelle that she and Mei have come to bring her back home. Hinata appears confused, so he asks them how they got there. Cecile is about to reply to Hinata's question, but is interrupted by Mariabelle, who channels her inner fury.

She becomes infuriated at Cecile and Mei for meddling in her affairs, calling it "unacceptable." However, Cecile clarifies that she stepped in to save Hinata from Bell. Meanwhile, the commotion brings onlookers, who wonder what's happening. Mei quickly intervenes and stops Bell and Cecile from bickering with each other.

Bell, Hinata, and Cecile (Image via Studio Elias)

Hinata also realizes that they should get out of there. As such, he invites Cecile and Mei to his home. Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 then shows Hinata welcoming his former party members. He mentions how glad he is to see them doing well. The episode reveals that Cecile is a priestess who serves the Gods, while Mei is a demihuman.

Meanwhile, Mariabelle snaps at the dude for showing up uninvited and crashing her and Hinata's "Love Nest." In response, Cecile reminds Bell that it was Hinata's suggestion that they discuss the matters at his home. Moreover, he asks her whose fault she thinks they are in such a situation in the first place.

Bell and Hinata in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Cecile wonders whether Bell knows the chaos she has caused by arriving on Earth. According to Cecile in Yandere Dark Elf episode 4, the existence of the other world was once meant to be kept a secret. If it becomes widespread knowledge, there's no telling how the two worlds might influence each other.

That's why Cecile and Mei are dispatched on the Government's orders to retrieve Bell before something goes wrong. She adds that Mariabelle will be pardoned due to her commendable victory against the Demon Lord if she complies with the government's wishes and returns now. However, every word goes above Bell's head, as she thinks that it's a ploy to separate her from Hinata.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4: Hinata's assurance and Mariabelle's bold play

Mariabelle and Cecile (Image via Studio Elias)

At this moment in Yandere Dark Elf episode 4, Mariabelle emits her Yandere aura as she refuses to part ways with Hinata. On the other hand, Cecile is determined to follow the authority's orders. As a fight is on the verge of breaking out between the two, Hinata intervenes.

Hinata can understand why Cecile and Mei have traveled to his realm. However, he also realized that there are people in his world who will accept Bell for who she is. Most importantly, he was happy when Bell came to visit him. That's why he is ready to take responsibility and urges Cecile and Mei to let Bell stay with him.

Mariabelle's yandere instincts, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The priestess doesn't say anything to Hinata since he has given his word. As such, she leaves the dark elf in his care. Following that, Hinata asks Cecile and Mei why they are leaving so soon. The priestess says there's no use in their hanging around any longer. Cecile then smiles at Hinata and prays that the Gods will protect him.

Once they leave, Mariabelle's yandere aura takes a new shape. She recalls Hinata saying that he will take her responsibility. Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 then shows Mariabelle tempting Hinata with her bold gestures. Bell's temptations are intoxicating for Hinata, who doesn't know how he can stop her. Yet, as she makes a bold move on the boy, a magical spell gets activated.

Cecile and Mei at Hinata's house (Image via Studio Elias)

Mariabelle realizes that Cecile is behind the act. She curses the priestess for ruining her mood. The next day, Cecile and Mei stop by Hinata's house to inform him that they are their next-door neighbours now.

Cecile explains that she and Mei have been instructed to keep an eye on Bell in case something goes wrong. Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 ends with Mariabelle angrily shouting at Cecile and Mei to leave.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf episode 4 was another installment, primarily focused on Mariabelle's obsession with Hinata. She refused to return to her original world as it would sever her connections with the boy. However, Hinata's assurance meant Bell could stay with him. However, Cecile and Mei's vigilant eyes ensured that Bell couldn't run amok with her feelings for Hinata.

