To Be Hero X episode 4: Lin Ling truly becomes a Hero while his reunion with Moon ends in tragedy

To Be Hero X episode 4, titled The Commoner, was released on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The episode witnessed Lin Ling emerging as a new hero after uncovering the truth about Nice to his believers. The boy's resolve resonated with Nice's believers as he gained Trust Value in no time.

With renewed strength, Lin Ling fought against God Eye and earned public accolades. In addition, To Be Hero X episode 4 showcased a reunion between Lin Ling and Moon. However, it ended on a horrific note, as Moon's fate came full circle. The latest episode also raised some pressing questions about a hero who will feature in the next episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 4.

To Be Hero X episode 4: God Eye takes Moon hostage to challenge Nice

God Eye, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, To Be Hero X episode 4 begins with a news channel informing the audience that Moon's resurrection has plummeted Nice's Trust Value. As a result, the media thinks that his position in the top 10 could be short-lived. In addition, the reporters state that Enlighter, now known as God Eye, has taken Moon hostage to force Nice to appear.

Meanwhile, Miss J at the Hero Tower contacts Mr. Shad to assure him that nothing will happen if they don't admit to the truth. She speculates that the supporters of Nice and Moon's relationship shall become their best defense. Rightly so, the public strongly condemns Enlighter/God Eye's actions, recalling his enmity with Nice. They are convinced that the Moon on the stage is fake.

Nice's supporters in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, God Eye only laughs at the public response and wants to show them all the reality. As such, he threatens to kill Moon in an hour if Nice doesn't appear. Meanwhile, Nice/Lin Ling desperately wants to go and save Moon. Yet, the desires of Nice's believers prevent him from leaving the Hero Tower. They think it could be a trap set for Nice. As such, even though Nice/Lin Ling dashes toward the door with all his might, he fails to reach the end.

Miss J. informs Shad in To Be Hero X episode 4 that Nice cannot leave the tower. She also asks him about Moon. Mr. Shand tells Miss J that he has already sent someone to deal with her. On the other side, Nice still tries to escape the tower. Miss J asks Nice to save his struggle for later, mentioning that no matter how many times he tries to escape, the result will be the same.

Miss J and Nice (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to To Be Hero X episode 4, Nice's believers have waited a long time for their favorite hero to reach the top 10. Therefore, they don't want to jeopardize their hero's future. However, Nice/Lin Ling doesn't want to "sacrifice" Moon's life in exchange for protecting Nice's public image. Although Miss J reminds him that he's nothing without his fans, Lin Ling badly wants to save Moon.

At this moment, Miss J tells Nice/Lin Ling that Mr. Shand has already arranged for someone to go and save Moon. To Be Hero X episode 4 then shifts the focus to Blankster, one of the supporter heroes from the Treeman organization, who takes on the God Eye with his metallic fists.

God Eye calls Nice a fraud for sending a "Clean-up" specialist. According to To Be Hero X episode 4, Blankster is a hero, noted for his iron fists. Those fists aren't only capable of demolishing enemies, but also erasing their memories. Miss J reminds Nice/Lin Ling that, barring them, only Moon and God Eye know about his original identity.

Blankster in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Therefore, if Blankster can erase God Eye's memories, no one will discover the truth behind Nice's actual fate. Likewise, the Treeman organization intends to make Moon forget Nice's original identity. Miss J thinks it's not a bad thing, considering Moon has suffered so much already. However, the plan doesn't quite work as God Eye sees through a flaw in Blankster and exposes his imperfections to the audience.

Mr. Shad immediately calls Miss J in the To Be Hero X episode 4 and orders her to intercept the broadcast. He mentions that Blankster's powers will be reduced to nothing if his believers are exposed to his truth. Meanwhile, Blankster resumes his fight against God Eye, but the latter anticipates the hero's every move. Eventually, he defeats the hero with his unique gadgets.

To Be Hero X episode 4: Lin Ling's journey as a hero begins as he reveals Nice's truth

Lin Ling finally hears his heart (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, the IT department accidentally plays the promotional clip that Lin Ling once made for Nice. Somehow, the clip renews Lin Ling with newfound resolve. He realizes that he never wanted to become Nice, but a hero who could save others in need. He always believed that anyone could become a hero in society. Thus, he pushes against the public sentiment about Nice and embraces his own ideals.

To Be Hero X episode 4 then shows Lin Ling emerging from the Hero Tower without Nice's cape and costume. Only a strand of white hair remains, as he discards his favorite hero's persona. Nice's believers cannot identify Lin Ling, who resembles only a fragment of their hero. As he takes the stage, God Eye erupts into laughter.

God Eye vs. Lin Ling (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He intercepts the broadcast and focuses on Lin Ling, who finally reveals the truth about Nice's death to everyone. He introduces himself as a commoner, refusing to wear the garb of Nice anymore. As Lin Ling discards Nice's persona, his believers fall into despair. Consequently, Nice's Trust Value rapidly plummets. Without Nice's powers, Lin Ling is pushed into a corner by God Eye in To Be Hero X episode 4.

He uses his orb gadgets to restrict Lin Ling's movements. However, Lin Ling refuses to bog down. With incredible resolve, Lin Ling mentions that the only time he truly felt like a Hero was when he developed feelings for Moon. He doesn't want the public acknowledgment because he believes that he can be a hero like anyone in society.

Suddenly, Nice's believers realize that Lin Ling must be the person from the "Nice x Moon" wedding. Lin Ling's desire finally resonates with Nice's believers, who shower him with best wishes. Suddenly, Lin Ling's Trust Value soars, and he gains an insurmountable amount of power. He headbutts God Eye to shatter the mechanism on his eyes.

Lin Ling replaces Nice (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As the public acknowledges Lin Ling as a hero, other heroes and their agencies try to find out more about him. Some of them want to sign him up before others. Meanwhile, the crowd goes erratic as they witness the birth of a new hero, Lin Ling. With a newfound power and resolve, Lin Ling defeats God Eye. The antagonist cannot believe how he acquired such power. He can no longer identify the truth.

After the battle, Lin Ling goes to check on Moon and finds out that she's only a mechanical mannequin. Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 4, Miss J checks the stats and discovers that Lin Ling's Trust Value has reached the same level as Nice. Mr. Shad contacts J and tells her to pin everything on Enlighter. Eventually, the Commission arrests Enlighter. However, the threat of the Spotlight Organization continues to induce fear among the masses.

To Be Hero X episode 4: A reunion ends in blood

Moon and Lin Ling (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After Lin Ling emerges as a new hero, To Be Hero X episode 4 shifts the focus to Moon, spending her days in loneliness on an unknown island. While she secretly desired to go to a place where no one would know her, she didn't expect to end up on an uninhabited island. Therefore, she has no options but to search for food and send an SOS every now and then for someone to notice.

To make matters worse, she has thrown away her teleportation device. As she sulks over it, Lin Ling suddenly appears at the scene through a teleportation portal. Moon is delighted to see Lin Ling and says she won't go on a vacation again. Yet, just as they are reunited, someone shoots a bullet through Moon's head.

Moon's death in To Be Hero X episode 4 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

This time it's not an illusion, but a reality, as Lin Ling stands horrified in front of Moon's lifeless body. Before he can gather his thoughts, he sees a figure resembling E-Soul at a distance. To Be Hero X episode 4 ends on a nightmarish note, with someone appearing as E-Soul cold-heartedly ending Moon's life in front of Lin Ling.

Conclusion

Someone who looks like E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 4 ended Nice's story with a jaw-dropping twist that saw the Moon's death. Unlike the first episode, where Lin Ling "imagined" Moon's tragic fate, the latest episode could be the reality. There's a high possibility that Lin Ling's imagination in the first episode was a premonition that gained reality in the latest episode.

Furthermore, To Be Hero X episode 4 has raised some interesting questions regarding E-Soul's intentions. It's strange for a hero to murder an innocent person cold-heartedly.

Therefore, it could be someone in E-Soul's costume. More information about the latest installment's ending will be revealed later. At any rate, the episode cleverly ended Nice's story and created massive anticipation for E-Soul's narrative.

