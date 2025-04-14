To Be Hero X's ending theme may have revealed Nice's final fate in the series

While Nice isn't the main protagonist of To Be Hero X donghua, the white-capped hero has become one of the fan-favorite characters from the series. In the premiere episode, the original Nice had jumped to his death for a reason yet to be revealed. Interestingly, Lin Ling — the sole eyewitness of the incident — was forced to become the next "Nice" since his face resembled the hero.

Ad

It wasn't that difficult for Lin Ling to embrace Nice's persona because the society revolved around the system of Trust Value, where as long as fans believed Lin Ling was Nice, the plan was foolproof. Eventually, fans' Trust Value in Lin Ling's disguise transformed him into Nice, changing his physical features to those of the original hero.

Yet, an interesting detail has emerged with the release of the MV for To Be Hero X's ending theme song, KONTINUUM by SennaRin. Instead of Nice, the ending theme shows Lin Ling as one of the 10 heroes, including X. What's more, he has a strand of white hair.

Ad

Trending

Lin Ling's appearance in the ending theme suggests the public will eventually learn about Nice's death and embrace Lin Ling as their hero. Yet, the boy's trust in Nice's philosophies and principles may keep one attribute of the original hero alive, symbolized by the white strand of hair.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's own opinions.

Analyzing To Be Hero X's ending theme and Nice's eventual fate

Ad

In a society where heroes are born from people's trust, the "heroes" end up nothing but "Concepts" in the long run. To Be Hero X has perfectly explained this fact with Nice's narrative. The original white-caped hero is no longer, yet he's being kept alive as a "concept" through a facade created by his brand agency. Therefore, in this society, heroes are nothing but a source of money for brands.

Perhaps that's why the original Nice leaped to his death. Yet, the narrative hasn't provided concrete information on the motive of the hero's final action. At any rate, the hero "Nice" continues to be alive through Lin Ling, who has convinced fans with his wonderful acting. The young boy has amassed Trust Values from fans to internalize Nice's physical, behavioral, and other attributes.

Ad

Lin Ling, as seen in the Ending Theme (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, is he truly Nice? Or is he a boy trapped inside a well-maintained decorum? Lin Ling indeed wants to continue being Nice; otherwise, he wouldn't have chosen to participate in the Hero's Tournament, as revealed in To Be Hero X episode 2. Yet, an interesting detail from the series' ending theme, KONTINUUM by SennaRin, may have revealed Nice's endgame fate.

Ad

Yet, before that, fans must note that To Be Hero X is an anthology-based series where every hero will have a set of episodes. According to the episode calendar shared by the official Chinese X account for the series, Nice's story will be covered in four episodes only. Prior to that, the ending theme revealed an interesting fact.

Lin Ling, as seen sitting on a throne in the ED (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In the music video released for KONTINUUM, fans can see Lin Ling instead of the hero Nice. Lin Ling doesn't have Nice's full white hair, but only a white strand in the front. Likewise, he no longer has his white cape. Rather, he wears a black jacket. These visuals suggest that by the end of Nice's arc, society will be aware of the original hero's death and Lin Ling's identity as Nice.

Ad

In other words, Lin Ling's facade will come off. Yet, why would the boy have a white strand of hair? It's possible that Lin Ling may still trust the concept of Nice, a hero whom he admired a lot. His trust in Nice may have retained only a small portion of the original hero's attribute in him. Undoubtedly, this is only a theory so far, with no conclusive evidence.

Lin Ling and God Eye, as seen in the main trailer (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yet, another aspect needs to be highlighted: Who would have revealed Lin Ling's original identity? According to To Be Hero X episode 2, Enlighter has embraced the Spotlight Organization's invitation and assumed the identity of the God Eye — a nemesis for Lin Ling/Nice. Before that, Enlighter had solved the puzzle and realized Lin Ling could be Nice.

Ad

Therefore, Enlighter/God Eye might expose Lin Ling's identity to the public. This theory gains credibility with the main promotional video for To Be Hero X, where at around the 1:36 minute mark, Lin Ling is seen fighting against God Eye.

Yet, there's no doubt that Lin Ling might still retain the hero status despite losing Nice's identity. His resolve and belief in a hero might resonate with fans, which could lend him an insurmountable amount of power. At the same time, he believes in Nice within himself.

Ad

Conclusion

Nice's narrative may end in a bittersweet manner in To Be Hero X, as the public might find out about Lin Ling's identity and the original hero's death. While it may allow Lin Ling to shine as a hero, it could bury the "Hero Nice" concept forever. It remains to be seen what narrative direction Li Haolin takes in the next couple of episodes.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More