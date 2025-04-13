To Be Hero X episode 2 review: Top-tier animation meets standout storytelling once again

To Be Hero X episode 2 not only sustains the momentum of its spectacular premiere but elevates it further, delivering an incredibly engaging narrative alongside its signature blend of striking 2D and 3D animation.

Aired on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode dives deeper into Lin Ling’s life as Nice, centering on his relationship with Moon which takes a dramatic turn. The story culminates with the emergence of a new antagonist, God Eye.

With masterful storytelling, cutting-edge animation, and powerful music, the episode further showcases the series' potential as one of Spring 2025's standout titles. Let’s take a closer look at the production elements that elevate this episode and contribute to its excellence.

To Be Hero X episode 2 review: A stunning mix of art, animation, and plot

To Be Hero X episode 2: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Lin Ling proposes the idea of Moon's faked death (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under the joint production of Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream and Li Haoling’s direction, To Be Hero X delivers another impactful installment with episode 2, continuing to impress with its visually striking fusion of animation techniques.

Also known as Tu Bian Yingxiong X, episode 2, titled "Moon," shifts focus to Lin Ling’s adjusting life as the superhero Nice. To Be Hero X episode 2 opens by offering a glimpse into Moon’s past.

The focus then returns to the cliffhanger ending of the premiere, where Moon was seemingly dead. However, episode 2 reveals this to be merely an illusion of Lin Ling. Moon is, in fact, alive. It’s also revealed that the romantic relationship between Moon and Nice is just an act, created under pressure from their management after public demand for the couple’s union began to rise.

Lin, Moon, and Miss J in To Be Hero X episode 2 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Moon is fully aware that Lin Ling is not the original Nice and later learns of the real Nice’s death. When Moon refuses to keep playing her part in the staged relationship, Miss J traps her and Lin Ling together, forcing them to spend time with one another.

As they begin to understand each other better, Moon confesses her yearning to travel and live freely, which she lost after being tied to the role of Nice’s partner. Lin Ling devises a plan to fake a scenario where Moon appears to die during a villain attack, allowing her to disappear and reclaim her freedom while preserving Nice’s public image.

Miss J arranges for Wreck, the nemesis of Nice, to play the villain in this staged setup following their marriage proposal. However, things spiral out of control when Wreck deviates from the script and targets Lin Ling, demanding to know what happened to the original Nice. As Lin Ling defeats Wreck, it’s revealed that they were best friends but got separated by unfortunate circumstances.

Nice vs. Wreck (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Moon uses the chaos to fake her death. After Lin Ling makes a public plea at her memorial, Moon’s powers get restored, and the two go their separate ways, with Lin Ling now committing to aim for the spot of a top 10 hero.

In the final moments of To Be Hero X episode 2, Enlighter, who has begun to suspect that Lin Ling is Nice, is approached by the Spotlight Organization and is given the power of fear, transforming him into the newly introduced villain, God Eye.

With Kōdai Kakimoto’s expert direction and Yuniko Ayana’s brilliant script and supervision, To Be Hero X episode 2 is executed masterfully. The story's pacing is perfect, and the plot developments, ranging from emotional moments and character development to impactful twists, are handled with nuance.

Wreck as Nice defeats him (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The backstories of Moon and Wreck, Lin Ling’s role in helping Moon reclaim her freedom, and the rise of a new villain all add depth to the narrative. The looming influence of Spotlight Corporation and the transformation of Enlighter into God Eye hint at even greater conflicts to come while Lin Ling’s shifting priorities add to his evolving character arc.

The romantic subplot is left behind to set up a more ambitious storyline, building the narrative depth and lore. With top-tier storytelling and brilliant character writing, To Be Hero X continues to shine as one of the most compelling debut animes of this season.

To Be Hero X episode 2: An overall production criticism

The collaborative efforts of Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio result in a visually stunning experience, with To Be Hero X episode 2 continuing to dazzle through its masterful blend of 2D and 3D animation. The series seamlessly transitions between the two styles, using 3D in the majority of the scenes and 2D to elevate pivotal moments.

This hybrid approach enhances the visual storytelling with remarkable flair and gives the anime a unique and dynamic aesthetic that sets it apart from anything else ever seen.

Moon's faked death in To Be Hero X episode 2 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

From start to finish, the episode impresses not only with its peak animation and skillful narrative direction but also through its top-tier production across the board. The voice acting is commendable, with each cast member delivering emotionally resonant and nuanced performances that breathe life into their characters.

The music, crafted by a powerhouse lineup including Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, further elevates the experience, with soundtracks that amplify every emotional, action, and dramatic moment, complementing the storytelling perfectly and making the viewing experience all the more immersive and impactful.

To sum up

In summary, To Be Hero X episode 2 continues to shine with its exceptional production quality. This second installment deepens the lore, advances character arcs, and skillfully sets up the unfolding plot, delivering a highly engaging and memorable watch.

With its compelling narrative and top-tier execution, this Spring 2025 series is shaping up to be one of the season’s standout titles.

