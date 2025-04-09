The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST, and will air on Japanese TV on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Episode 2 begins Philia’s new life in Parnacorta, where she receives a surprisingly warm welcome.

Ad

The blonde man is formally introduced as Oswald, the second prince of Parnacorta, who greets her at a welcome party and hopes that she will come to love the country. As Philia begins her duties, her tendency to overwork herself concerns her butler and maid, who resolve to support and cherish her so she can learn to value herself.

In Girtonia, the situation begins to deteriorate following Philia’s departure. Mia, growing increasingly suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her sister’s sudden absence, decides to uncover the truth.

Ad

Trending

With these developments, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 is expected to further explore Philia’s adjustment and evolving life in Parnacorta, while also shedding light on Mia’s investigation and the growing tension in Girtonia.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Oswald is introduced (Image via TROYCA)

According to the official sites of the series, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3, titled The First Date, is scheduled for early release on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans will have access to the episode earlier in many regions.

Ad

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, April 16 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, April 16 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, April 16 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 16 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, April 16 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 16 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 16 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 17 12:30 AM

Ad

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 is scheduled to be released on streaming platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai a week earlier than the TV broadcast, on Wednesday, April 17, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international audiences, it will be available on Crunchyroll, which will stream it globally, also ahead of its Japanese TV broadcast, starting Wednesday, April 17, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

The Spring 2025 anime will begin airing on Japanese television starting Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST on Teletext. Additional broadcasts will follow the same day on TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST, with BS Asahi airing The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 on Friday, April 25, at 11 PM JST.

Ad

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2

Oswald and Reyhart welcome Philia (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 2, titled Welcome to Parnacorta, starts begins with Philia arriving in her new home.

Ad

Though initially wary and assuming her warm reception is just politeness masking suspicion—given the high price paid for her—Philia is surprised to be welcomed even more warmly upon reaching the capital, Almburg. A celebration is held in her honor, where the blonde man formally introduces himself as Oswald, the second prince of Parnacorta.

He sincerely apologizes for separating her from her homeland and loved ones, expressing his desire to make amends and hopes she’ll eventually come to love Parnacorta.

Ad

Oswald’s older brother, Crown Prince Reyhart, is also introduced and extends a warm welcome. Feeling the weight of her role, Philia nonetheless resolves to fulfill her duties to the best of her ability.

While walking through the city, she overhears citizens speaking about the former saint, Elizabeth, and also catches whispers about her own supposedly cold demeanor. The next day, she officially begins her duties as the saint, accompanied by her loyal attendants—Leonardo, her butler, and Lina, her maid.

Ad

Parnacorta is vulnerable to frequent monster threats due to its location, and Philia’s primary role involves casting powerful barrier magic to protect the kingdom.

Initially, Philia believes Leonardo and Lina are there to monitor her performance, but their words and actions show sincere concern. When she exhausts herself working beyond her limits, they kindly ask her to rest.

Their genuine care surprises her—such concern is foreign to her—but she insists on continuing her work for the country’s safety. Touched by her selflessness, Leonardo and Lina resolve to support and cherish her so she may eventually learn to value herself more. Meanwhile, the people of Parnacorta are also growing fond of her as they witness her dedication.

Ad

In the final scenes, the story shifts back to Girtonia. Mia is left adrift following Philia’s sudden departure. She struggles to believe her sister would have left without saying goodbye or passing on her responsibilities—especially if it were truly her own choice, as their parents insist. Suspicion grows as the kingdom starts to face troubles in Philia’s absence.

The episode ends on a dramatic note, with Mia vowing to uncover the truth behind Philia’s departure—and to hold accountable anyone who may have forced her hand.

Ad

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3? (speculative)

Philia performs barrier magic (Image via TROYCA)

With Philia’s new life taking root in Parnacorta in episode 2, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 is expected to explore how her personal growth and rising reputation begin to transform her new circumstances, especially now that she’s surrounded by people who genuinely care for her and wish for her happiness.

Ad

At the same time, the mounting unrest in Girtonia and Mia’s growing doubts about her sister’s sudden departure hint at a parallel narrative. As Mia begins her investigation, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3 may delve deeper into her actions and the consequences they could bring.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More