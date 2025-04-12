Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST (April 17 at 6.30 AM PT). Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 2 follows Yuu as he looks to expand his creative inspiration by exploring new themes for his accessories.

This leads Himari to suggest Rion as his new model. As the episode unfolds, Rion's growing interest in Yuu is revealed to be rooted in their shared past. They also realize she is the girl he met as a child, his first crush. Though Himari initially plays matchmaker, witnessing their reunion stirs unfamiliar and confusing emotions within her, creating a sense of distance between her and Yuu.

With that setup, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 is expected to further explore Himari’s emotional turmoil as she begins to confront these new feelings while also continuing to develop the evolving dynamic between Yuu and Rion.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Himari teases Yuu in episode 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously mentioned, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, titled "Tulips and the Face of Love," is slated to air on several Japanese TV platforms on Friday, April 18, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible sooner on the release date at varying times.

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 18 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, April 18 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 18 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 18 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 18 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 18 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 18 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 18 11:00 PM

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3?

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 is set to premiere on various television channels across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

This Spring 2025 anime is also available on various Japanese streaming platforms. ABEMA streams simultaneously with the TV broadcast. Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 will then become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more, starting Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

Most international viewers can enjoy this debut series on Crunchyroll, which offers worldwide availability.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2

Yuu and Rion's reunion (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 2, titled "The Hibiscus Hair Ornament," begins with Yuu’s sister pointing out that his accessory designs lack variety, prompting him to consider new themes like romance and heartbreak. Meanwhile, a conversation between Rion and Shinji hints at Rion’s interest in Yuu.

Meanwhile, Himari finds Yuu in his creative slump with a subject like romance that he doesn’t understand, and teases him as usual. To make up for the teasing, she invites him out. On the day of their outing, Hibari drops Yuu off, marking his debut before quickly taking his leave. Much to Yuu’s surprise, Rion is also present, having been invited by Himari.

Himari proposes that Yuu take on a new model for inspiration and suggests Rion. The trio go shopping and brainstorm ideas for a photoshoot, with Himari subtly encouraging Yuu and Rion to grow closer. After a while, she steps away, believing that Rion also understands Yuu as deeply as she does and hoping their bond will take off.

Yuu and Himari in episode 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

While left alone, Rion and Yuu talk about why he became interested in flowers. He shares a memory of meeting his childhood crush. When Rion recalls specific details he never mentioned, Yuu realizes she is the girl from that day. As they reconnect, Himari watches from a distance and leaves.

Back home, she mopes about Yuu not contacting her and reflects on a past conversation where Rion suspected Yuu might be the boy she once met. Himari had believed their reunion was fate and hoped to bring them together. However, upon witnessing their connection firsthand, she realizes they never needed her help.

More unsettling for her, though, is the unfamiliar feeling when Yuu suddenly felt distant, and she couldn’t bring herself to interrupt their reunion, closing the episode with Himari left unsure of what her own emotions truly mean.

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3? (speculative)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, the spotlight will likely be on Himari as she begins to face her new feelings after seeing Yuu with someone else. Struggling to make sense of these unfamiliar emotions, the next episode may delve deeper into her inner conflict and what this shift means for her relationship with Yuu.

At the same time, the story is expected to continue exploring Yuu and Rion’s bond, shedding light on how their fateful reunion may begin to reshape their connection and what future lies ahead for them both.

