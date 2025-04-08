The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1: Akihiko and Kanna’s meeting sets her on the path of a paranormal detective

Adapted from the Japanese manga by Aki Shimizu, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 premiered on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries (Chuuzenji-sensei Mononoke Kougiroku: Sensei ga Nazo wo Hodoite Shimau kara.) is set in the 23rd year of the Showa era Japan and centers around high school student Kanna Kusakabe.

Ad

When her friend claims to have seen a ghost at school and falls victim to a rumored curse, Kanna takes it upon herself to uncover the mystery. She soon meets her enigmatic new Japanese language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji—who turns out to be the very ghost she was investigating.

The strange encounter leads to an unusual agreement between the two, sparking Kanna’s journey as a paranormal detective.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 begins with Akihoko and Kanna’s first encounter

Kanna in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, titled "The New Teacher With A Stern Face," opens with a brief narration by Akihiko, discussing the origins of supernatural phenomena and their ties to the human mind.

Ad

Trending

The story then shifts focus to Kanna Kusakabe and her friend as they head to their new high school. Upon arrival, they find their friend Sachiko in a state of panic.

She confesses that she saw a ghost the previous night while sneaking into the old school building with her boyfriend. Another friend speculates that it was the infamous library ghost, part of a rumor that claims anyone who sees it dies within a month.

Ad

However, Sachiko is too afraid to tell a teacher, fearing her secret rendezvous will be exposed, leaving them with no choice but to ignore the incident.

Later, while riding the bus home, Kanna reflects on how she might be able to help her friend. That’s when she notices a man reading the same book as her. During the ride, she finds a lost purse, and three passengers claim it as theirs.

Ad

The mysterious man resolves the situation with ease, identifying the true owner before vanishing without giving Kanna a chance to thank him.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1: Akihiko enters as Kanna’s school teacher as Kanna finds the ghost’s true nature

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, the next day at school, Sachiko is absent, still overwhelmed by fear of the curse and uncertain about what her future holds.

That same day, Kanna and her classmates are introduced to their new Japanese language teacher, Akihiko Chuzenji, who turns out to be the very man Kanna saw solving the situation on the bus the day before.

Determined to help her friend, Kanna decides to investigate the ghost herself and ventures into the old school library at night. There, she too encounters the ghostly figure and is frightened.

Ad

Akihiko is introduced (Image via 100studio)

But just then, she runs into Akihiko, who listens to her story and sheds light on the mystery, explaining that the so-called ghost is likely himself, as there's a hidden book preparation room adjacent to the library that most students don’t know exists. From their limited viewpoint, seeing him enter and disappear into the unknown room could easily be mistaken for a ghost sighting.

Ad

Akihiko further elaborates that the secret room was designed to protect and handle rare books, hence its discreet placement. With the mystery unraveled, Kanna feels relieved. Akihiko emphasizes that there are no true mysteries in the world, only unexplained phenomena that, with enough reasoning, can always be understood.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 ends with Kanna and Akihiko striking a deal, turning Kanna into a paranormal detective

Kanna confuses Akihiko as the ghost (Image via 100studio)

In the final scenes of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1, Akihiko instructs Kanna not to reveal the existence of the secret room to anyone. However, Kanna realizes that unless she explains the truth, she won’t be able to put Sachiko’s fears to rest.

Ad

To resolve the dilemma, Akihiko devises a clever workaround, and they make a deal that allows Kanna to help her friend without exposing the room's secret.

The following day, news spreads that Kanna has exorcized the infamous library ghost, much to the delight of Sachiko and the other students.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kanna bashfully accepts the credit. A brief flashback reveals Akihiko’s ingenious solution: framing the incident as Kanna successfully exorcizing a ghost. This not only calms everyone’s nerves but also keeps the hidden room under wraps.

As Kanna starts to warm up to her new reputation as a paranormal detective, Akihiko enters the classroom and shoots her a teasing look. His smug expression immediately makes her question whether she truly likes this new title, ending the opening episode with an amusing touch.

Ad

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1: A brief review and final thoughts

Akihiko and Kanna's first encounter in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 (Image via 100studio)

Under 100studio’s production, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 1 delivers an entertaining premiere.

Ad

The debut introduces a compelling and refreshingly unique story within the school-themed supernatural mystery genre, centered around an unlikely partnership between a curious and helpful student and a sharp, enigmatic teacher-detective.

Beyond its smooth and engaging storytelling, the Shonen boasts visually striking animation that beautifully captures the aesthetic and atmosphere of historical Japan. The voice performances are equally impressive, with each actor bringing their character to life with nuance and authenticity.

Ad

Altogether, this premiere sets the stage for a promising and unconventional addition to the Spring 2025 anime season.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More