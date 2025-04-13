To Be Hero X episode 2 may have revealed the reason behind the animation change in Nice's story with a subtle detail

To Be Hero X episode 2 has once again enthralled fans with its immaculate fusion of 3D and 2D animation. While Nice's narrative is mainly shown in a 3D model, there are certain scenes or situations where the visual transitions to 2D animation. At first glance, this shift in the animation may seem to increase only the series' visual appeal.

However, on a deeper level, this transition may hold massive significance to the overall narrative. In To Be Hero X episode 2, when Nice begins his battle against Wreck, there's a moment when the visual transitions from 3D to 2D animation. During the transitional phase, fans can hear someone snapping fingers.

Interestingly, this snap is closely related to how the series' main protagonist, X, uses his powers. While X has yet to appear in the narrative, the official staff has made it evident through plenty of trailers and promotional videos that he's the main face of the series. Therefore, it's possible that he could be interfering with Nice's story to help him, or using his powers in some other place.

Exploring how Hero X might be responsible for the animation change during the Nice vs. Wreck fight in To Be Hero X episode 2

Continuing from the strong premiere, To Be Hero X episode 2 showcased a rich narrative woven into a seamless fusion of 2D and 3D animation. The comic book style 2D animation truly serves well with the 3D animation that closely resembles what we see in Arcane or other series.

However, the series hasn't only garnered popularity for its interesting visual choices. Li Haolin's directorial choices for To Be Hero X episode 2 and the previous installment are another testament to the series' immense hype. As fans have seen in the previous installments of the titular franchise, Li Haolin is known for incorporating subtle details to either foreshadow events or reveal them.

In To Be Hero X, the main protagonist isn't Nice but a hero named X, whose original name is yet to be revealed. Moreover, the official X account for the series revealed an episode calendar, according to which, X will appear in the final episode (24). So, it's really interesting how he's shown to be the show's main face, and yet appears at the end.

Nice, as seen in To Be Hero X episode 2 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, Li Haolin may have intentionally chosen to handle the narrative in such a way. Rather than showcasing Hero X's story right from the get-go, the director (he's also the show's creator) may want to tease X's powers or presence in the narrative in a subtle manner. As we know, the first four episodes of the series revolve around Lin Ling, who assumes the identity of hero Nice, who leapt to his death.

Thus far, the series hasn't shown any apparent connection between Nice and X. Yet, the series has shown how the visual changes from 3D to 2D on multiple occasions in Nice's story. Fans might remember that in a specific promotional video featuring X, his abilities seem to shatter the reality and alter the animation.

X does this with a snap of his fingers. For example, in the main trailer, X fights against a few mobs in an alley, where he snaps his fingers to change the animation from 3D to 2D. While it's not yet confirmed whether or not this shift in the animation can rewrite a reality, it's certainly a power that X possesses.

Therefore, it was strange in To Be Hero X episode 2, when the visual shifted from 3D to 2D during Nice's battle against Wreck. Just as the transition happened, there was a sound akin to X's snap. While the episode didn't reveal the significance behind such a phenomenon, it could certainly be a influenced by X.

Now, there's a theory circulating in the fandom, according to which X is altering Nice's reality (Lin Ling's reality) or rather, helping him change the reality. There's a possibility that that's how Moon survived her fate (she was seen dead in the previous installment). Perhaps X knows about the fate of every other hero, which is why he must be trying to create a reality where everyone can live freely.

Hero X, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He could be trying to fight a system that restricts the heroes' movements and reduces them to a "concept" (The original Nice was easily replaced by Lin Ling). Obviously, X's intentions will become clear as the series progresses. Besides helping Nice against Wreck, Li Haolin may have chosen to add the sound of X snapping his finger to suggest X's presence in the narrative.

It could be possible that he used his powers on somebody else in another place, which triggered the 3D-2D transition. Interestingly, the characters are unaware of when this transition takes place. At any rate, the sound of X's snap in To Be Hero X episode 2 adds intrigue to the series and teases Hero X's presence in the narrative.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 2 may have teased Hero X's presence in the narrative in the most clever manner. However, it's unfortunate that he will only appear in the series finale. Till then, the narrative might leave easter eggs here and there to reinforce X's importance in the narrative.

