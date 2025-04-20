To Be Hero X episode 3 review: Passes the 3-Episode Rule with a spectacular entry

To Be Hero X episode 3 delivers yet another outstanding installment, blending an engaging storyline with its signature captivating animation. Aired on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode continues Lin Ling’s journey as Nice, stepping into the role of the new No. 10 hero after taking down Wolf Girl and replacing Firm Man.

However, his newfound status leads to even greater challenges ahead, soon threatened when God Eye makes his move by capturing Moon, leaving the episode on a suspenseful cliffhanger.

Episode 3 continues to set a high standard for production with its impeccable storytelling, cutting-edge animation, powerful music, and overall stunning showcase, reaffirming the series as one of the standout hits of Spring 2025 and effortlessly passing the 3-Episode Rule.

To Be Hero X episode 3 review: Another stunning display with peak narrative development and audio-visual excellence

To Be Hero X episode 3: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Nice as God Eye threatens to reveal his secrets (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Li Haoling’s direction, the collaborative effort between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream once again delivers a remarkable installment in To Be Hero X episode 3. This latest entry continues the series’ impressive streak, blending brilliant animation, powerful music, and a strong narrative with exceptional directorial finesse, resulting in an unforgettable viewing experience.

Titled "The Ever-Standing Hero," episode 3 dives deeper into Lin Ling’s life as the superhero Nice after parting ways with Moon. Determined to climb the hero ranks, Nice sets his sights on becoming the new No. 10 hero, replacing the current holder, Firm Man. A brief flashback offers insight into Firm Man’s origin, showing how a brave firefighter became a symbol of heroism after saving a little girl.

Back in the present, Miss J devises a strategy for Nice to defeat Firm Man’s elusive nemesis, Wolf Girl, someone Firm Man is unable to bring down. Upon infiltrating her hideout, Nice uncovers her comic books, which paint Firm Man in a negative light.

Nice watches the kidnapped Moon in God Eye's live telecast (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

However, he soon understands that this is merely a trap. A large-scale explosion ensues, engulfing the city in chaos. As Firm Man risks his life to save a young girl from his own falling statue, Wolf Girl appears and confronts him with a choice: save the girl or his legacy.

Nice steps in just in time, revealing that Wolf Girl is actually the same girl Firm Man saved all those years ago. Her vendetta isn’t driven by malice but by a desire to bring back the ordinary, kind man who once rescued her. As the public’s trust in Firm Man wanes, Nice comes to the rescue. With overwhelming support, his Trust Value surpasses Firm Man’s, officially making him the new No. 10 hero.

However, this triumph is short-lived as God Eye kidnaps Moon and goes live to expose the truth behind Nice and the lies surrounding him, ending the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

Nice becomes the top 10 hero in To Be Hero X episode 3 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Be Hero X episode 3 stands out not only for its rich story and thrilling developments but also for its polished execution under the direction of Kōdai Kakimoto and the compelling script by Yuniko Ayana. The pacing is perfect, balancing action, emotional depth, suspense, and character growth with finesse.

Every twist feels well-built, and the emotional beats land with powerful impact. The episode also effectively explores the darker side of public perception and the burdens that come with evolving ideals of heroism, shedding light on how these shifting beliefs profoundly impact the lives of the heroes.

With God Eye’s threat looming and Lin Ling’s hard-won position now in jeopardy, the anticipation for the next episode rises exponentially. To Be Hero X has now delivered three back-to-back standout episodes, marking its place as one of the most promising and captivating anime of Spring 2025.

To Be Hero X episode 3: An overall production criticism

The collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio once again delivers a visually breathtaking experience with To Be Hero X episode 3. Beyond its expertly crafted narrative, the episode excels across all production aspects.

The series' signature fusion of 2D and 3D animation continues to impress in episode 3, offering a unique and captivating visual style. Transitions between the two styles remain seamless, with the 2D, primarily featured in the episode’s flashbacks, displaying a beautifully stylized aesthetic.

Firm Man saves a young girl in his firefighter days (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, the 3D animation stands out with consistently high quality throughout. Action sequences are expertly choreographed with dynamic, fluid shots that enhance the intensity and visual appeal. Altogether, the art and animation in To Be Hero X episode 3 deliver a top-tier visual showcase.

The voice cast continues to shine with powerful performances. The musical contributions from industry titans like Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, among others, elevate the episode to new heights; their breathtaking sounds enhance every moment perfectly, complementing the storytelling and delivering a truly immersive experience.

Final thoughts

To sum it up, To Be Hero X episode 3 doesn’t just pass the anime 3-episode rule; it completely surpasses it, delivering three consistently excellent installments in a row. With its gripping narrative and flawless execution, episode 3 stands out as a highly engaging and unforgettable watch.

The consistently exceptional production quality only strengthens the series’ potential as one of Spring 2025’s most promising titles, reaffirming its place among the season’s standout anime with tremendous high hopes going forward.

