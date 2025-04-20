To Be Hero X episode 3, titled The Ever-Standing Hero, was released on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The episode featured Firm Man, the 10th-ranked hero from the Treeman Agency. Miss J wanted Nice to defeat Firm Man's nemesis, Wolf Girl, as one of the prerequisites to entering the Top 10 ranks.

However, Nice discovered an intriguing aspect about Wolf Girl's real identity. At the same time, To Be Hero X episode 3 explored the cons of the Trust Value system, which robbed a hero of their freedom. Undoubtedly, Firm Man was one of its victims. Besides that, the episode saw God Eye make his first public appearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 3.

To Be Hero X episode 3: Nice's mission to surpass Firm Hero begins

A mysterious figure, later revealed as the Wolf Girl (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 3 begins with a mysterious person preparing a set of time bombs set to explode in an hour. Elsewhere, Miss J converses with Nice regarding their next plans. When Nice acts zoned out, Miss J asks him what they were talking about the whole time.

According to To Be Hero X episode 3, the Treeman Corporation has received information about the location of Firm Man's nemesis, the Wolf Girl. Nice's next exploit is to defeat Wolf Girl — an act that will let him surpass hero Firm Man and be in the Top 10.

To Be Hero X episode 3 then shifts to a flashback revealing the Firm Man's identity. Once upon a time, a valiant firefighter saved a young girl from falling debris. The man refused to fall for the little girl's sake. This sensational incident skyrocketed the firefighter's Trust Value.

Firm Man saves a young girl (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Mr. Shang then stepped down as MG Management to contact him and help him transform into an indomitable hero. One day, Firm Man defeated E-Soul's nemesis, Magic Shadow, and entered the Top 10 Heroes. In a flashback sequence, To Be Hero X episode 3 shows how Magic Shadow was obliterated after colliding with Firm Man, who stood tall.

After becoming one of the Top 10 heroes, Firm Man had a massive work cut out for him; he had to act as the fulcrum for moving the world's largest boulder. Eventually, the Association made a diamond sculpture of Firm Man and erected it at the top of Hero Avenue. The statue represents the Will of the Heroes. Firm Man's continuous devotion to his work as a hero garnered him public praise.

The Association also felicitated him and acknowledged his contributions. Yet, the Firm Hero had to pay a heavy price. Given how he had his image imprinted on the public's mind, the hero could never bend down. As a result, he couldn't bend to receive a red scarf from the young girl he saved. The girl was visibly upset.

The Firm Man's statue (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Instead, the Association's member took the red scarf and gave it to the hero. Since then, the red scarf has become one of Firm Man's symbols. Meanwhile, Nice wonders whether it would be rude for him to surpass the hero, since they belong to the same agency. He also asks Miss J why Firm Man won't go after the Wolf Girl himself.

Miss J clarifies that while there are many heroes, only one can aim for the title of X. Thus, she assures Nice that there is no need to worry. She also explains that there's a reason why Wolf Girl has become a problem for Firm Man. To Be Hero X episode 3 then shifts the location to a sewer type, one of the entrances to Wolf Girl's den.

Since Firm Man is affected by people's Trust Value, he will remain standing forever. It's practically impossible for him to bend, let alone crawl through the pipes. Moreover, Miss J explains that the tunnels are a complex maze that runs under the city.

Nice and Miss J in front of a pipeline (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Considering that the Treeman Corp. has identified one of the access points, there's a possibility that others may have found different access locations to Wolf Man's den. Therefore, Nice can anticipate many competitors inside. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 3, Nice asks Miss J why they aren't waiting for Wolf Girl to come out and arrest her on the spot.

Miss J reveals that it would have been easy if Wolf Girl were a reckless and destructive villain. Instead, she operates based on "Imagination." She plants an idea in people and nurtures it till it blooms. She prints her "Fairy Tale" books in her den. In other words, she targets the "image" of Firm Man in people's hearts.

To Be Hero X episode 3: Wolf Girl's actual identity is revealed

Nice, as seen To Be Hero X episode 3 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The narrative for To Be Hero X episode 3 shifts focus to Nice as he navigates through the complex tunnels to find Wolf Girl's hideout. He realizes the threat the villain brings by twisting Firm Hero's public image, which could affect the entire collective of heroes. Hence, he wants to swiftly defeat her.

At this moment, Nice notices a person stuck in a pipe. He helps the person only to find that he's one of the competitors Miss J warned him about. Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 3, Firm Man meets many children in front of his statue. One of them asks him why his statue doesn't have his red sole. Firm Man doesn't know how to respond to that question.

Meanwhile, Nice locates Wolf Girl's den and finds a book. He's visibly surprised once he sees the illustrations. At the same time, he informs Miss J about his current location. To everyone's surprise, Wolf Girl's den is directly below the Firm Man's statue. Just then, Nice discovers the bombs, which set off immediately.

Wolf Girl in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 3 then shifts the focus to Firm Man, who tries to save everyone from falling debris caused by the explosion. Other heroes also appear in different locations of the city. Meanwhile, at Hero Avenue, Wolf Girl appears. She holds a young girl captive and says that she has come to destroy the statue.

At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 3, Nice emerges from the ground below. He reveals that Wolf Girl's actual goal isn't to kill the girl or destroy the statue, but to have Firm Man fall. Apparently, the Wolf Girl's real identity is the girl Firm Man saved in the past.

Since then, Firm Man has been unable to bend. Instead, he shoulders the heroic responsibilities. Wolf Girl doesn't want to see her beloved hero go through such pain. Firm Hero finally understands the foolish dream he was living. A tear drops from his eyes to the armor on his legs, which finally crumbles. However, as a result, Firm Man loses his shape and is about to be crushed by his own statue.

Nice manages to hold on to the debris (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Despite this, Nice doesn't let him die. He musters up the courage to hold the statue. People's trust in Nice increases, which yields him more strength. Eventually, Nice becomes a superior hero in the public eye and enters the Top 10 rank. After that, Firm Man decides to abandon his persona and embrace a normal life.

To Be Hero X episode 3 then switches to the room where Firm Man lived as the 10th-ranked Hero, which now belongs to Nice. Firm Man packs his essential stuff and tells Nice how relieved he is to finally let go of his persona. As Firm Man is about to leave, Nice suddenly reveals that he's actually not the hero Nice.

Moon and God Eye (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, the ex-hero thinks that it doesn't really matter who he really is. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 3, the television screen pops up a live feed, showing God Eye holding Moon captive. Unsurprisingly, the public cannot believe that Moon is still alive. Meanwhile, God Eye plans to tear apart Nice's disguise.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 3 ended on an enticing cliffhanger, leaving fans excited for the next installment. The episode explored the Hero Society's dark truth, as it restricted a Hero's freedom due to the Trust Value system.

Meanwhile, the episode introduced God Eye, who disclosed Moon's actual fate to everyone. Now, he intends to reveal Nice's identity. Therefore, the episode has nicely set up the finale to Nice's anthology.

