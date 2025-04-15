  • home icon
  Nice and Wreck's doomed relationship in To be Hero X has fans in tears

Nice and Wreck's doomed relationship in To be Hero X has fans in tears

By Umer
Modified Apr 15, 2025 16:30 GMT
Nice and Wreck
Nice and Wreck's doomed relationship in To be Hero X has fans in tears (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Be Hero X episode 2, released on April 13, 2025, featured the fight between Nice and Wreck. On the surface, the fight was for a chance to marry Moon; however, beneath it all, the entire showdown was merely a facade to free Moon from the media spotlight. Although it started as a facade, the fight soon became heart-wrenching due to the relationship between Wreck and Nice.

As explained in the chapter, Wreck and Nice began their hero careers at the same time, but Wreck was forced to become a villain to boost Nice's Trust Value. Soon, Nice got too far ahead, leaving Wreck behind, who always awaited the return of his best friend. Their bittersweet relationship captivated the internet as fans mourned Wreck's death.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

To Be Hero X episode 2: Explaining the relationship between Nice and Wreck

Wreck and Nice as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)
To Be Hero X episode 2, titled Moon, featured a brief flashback to the beginning of Nice's career. Accompanied by his best friend, Wreck, the two stuck together during tough times and continued dreaming of becoming heroes. When they were given a chance to become heroes, they had to take on different roles to raise Nice's Trust Value.

As a true best friend, Wreck never complained about his role as long as he could spend time with Nice. Unfortunately, their time together was short-lived, as Nice's Trust Value skyrocketed, preventing Wreck from seeing his best friend again.

These two reunited during the wedding ceremony of Moon and Nice in To Be Hero X episode 2. The ceremony was just a facade, as suggested by Nice, to free Moon from the media spotlight by getting her killed at the hands of Wreck. As expected, being Nice's best friend, Wreck soon realized that the one fighting him wasn't his old friend.

After he learned that the real Nice had died, Wreck broke loose and wreaked havoc. Fortunately, Nice and Moon handled him, but he fell apart upon realizing that he couldn't be with his best friend when Nice needed someone.

Reaction from fans

The fandom was in awe of Nice and Wreck's friendship, which couldn't have a happy ending. Surprisingly, the internet wanted Wreck to become a villain and seek revenge on the world, as he deserved answers from his friend, who died without any form of contact.

"I need wreck to live and become a villain," a fan said.
"Justice for Wreck, poor guy," another one said.
"I fully support Wreck's villain arc if it includes successfully destroying the damn Treeman company cause that company is corrupted as f**k," another fan said.

Furthermore, some fans wanted Wreck to channel his anger toward the agency that appointed Nice. In reality, this agency separated the best friends, and according to fans, it deserved to be destroyed.

Lastly, a Spanish fan informed the internet about the Spanish dub's breaking lines, in which Wreck was more direct about how Nice betrayed him by using him (Wreck) to climb to the top.

"There's something heartbreaking in the Spanish dub too. When Wreck says "Something that I thought was a form of sustenance in disguise" when talking about how he helped Nice get Trust, in Spanish he says "Something that would help you live and grow," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

The tale of Nice and Wreck serves as another reminder that To Be Hero X may not only be creating a perfect blend of 2D and 3D animation styles but also crafting a narrative in which friendship plays a significant role.

Nice's mysterious death could be a big mystery. Still, the relationship between Nice and Wreck—briefly touched upon for a few seconds in To Be Hero X episode 2—might represent an even bigger mystery that likely won't find closure in the future.

