Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3: Himari’s changed feelings for Yuu threaten their friendship

Premiered on Friday, April 18, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 sees a shift in Himari’s behavior as she begins acting differently around Yuu, especially as his connection with Rion becomes apparent.

Himari’s shifting feelings for him start to show through subtle gestures, while Yuu, also feeling a deeper bond forming, tries to create distance between them, believing it’s wrong since they’re supposed to be just best friends.

Concerned that he might fall for her if they get any closer, he attempts to draw boundaries. However, with their friendship becoming a barrier to any possible romantic development, Himari snaps and suggests they end their friendship altogether, bringing the episode to a dramatic close.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 begins with Himari acting differently around Yuu, subtly revealing her changing emotions

Rion catches Himari for Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, titled "Tulips and the Face of Love," begins with Yuu reflecting on recent events, particularly his reunion with Rion, his childhood crush, and Himari’s increasingly distant attitude. At school, Himari begins to keep her distance, while Rion grows more comfortable and closer to him.

During a conversation about Rion, Himari brings up Yuu’s growing bond with her. Yuu clarifies they’re not dating, but when Himari lets slip that she overheard his reunion with Rion, Yuu presses her about her odd behavior. Though she dodges a clear answer, her expression leaves Yuu suspicious.

Later, as Yuu works on the new tulip-themed accessory with both Himari and Rion present, Himari casually brings up their previous kiss experiment. The comment flusters Rion, prompting her to leave the room.

Rion approaches Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Left alone with Yuu, Himari suggests that maybe this time they should actually follow through with the kiss, and the two begin to lean in. However, when Himari attempts to record the moment, it snaps Yuu back to reality. He pulls away at the last second, reminding himself of their friendship boundaries.

Though Yuu feels they should stay within the limits of their best-friend dynamic, Himari appears disheartened by the interruption, her disappointment hinting at deeper feelings. As she walks off in a subdued mood, Yuu is left questioning what Himari truly wants.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3: Himari decides to hide her feelings to maintain their friendship

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, Shinji and Yuu discuss his recent interactions with Rion and whether their relationship is moving toward romance. He also brings up Himari’s odd behavior lately, prompting Shinji to take a deeper interest in her change.

Later, during a photoshoot planning session with Himari and Rion, Yuu struggles to capture a striking photo of Rion until Himari whispers something to her, creating the perfect candid reaction for the frame. When Yuu asks what she said, Himari refuses to reveal.

As Yuu finalizes his new accessories to be themed after love, Himari requests that Yuu make a love-themed accessory for her as well. Her expression momentarily captivates him, even making him want to capture her image and keep her to himself.

Himari as Yuu confronts her (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, noticing the choker symbolizing their friendship, Yuu pulls himself back, determined to respect the boundary they set as best friends. He declines her request, much to Himari’s disappointment. Still, she quickly masks her feelings before Yuu can notice.

Alone at home, Himari reflects on the moment, feeling the sting of rejection and the confusion of her deepening feelings for Yuu. She realizes she now sees him as more than just a friend.

However, with their friendship standing in the way of anything more, even though her heart longs for something romantic, she decides to continue playing the role of best friend to not lose what she already has.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 ends with Himari failing to keep her facade and suggesting they end their friendship

Himari suggests ending her friendship with Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, Himari’s attempt to maintain the illusion of normalcy quickly shatters. As she, Yuu, Rion, and Shinji discuss their new accessory line, Shinji continues to prod Himari by deliberately pairing Yuu with Rion, testing her composure.

Though she tries to keep up the act, the pressure builds, especially when Shinji proposes making Rion Yuu’s exclusive model. Himari immediately objects but fails to provide a convincing reason. Sensing her discomfort, Shinji bluntly questions whether she feels her own role as Yuu’s exclusive model is under threat.

Himari realizes her true feelings for Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yuu, meanwhile, doesn’t come to her defense, believing that allowing her to grow even closer might lead him to develop feelings, something that would cross the boundaries of their friendship. This final blow causes Himari to snap.

Unable to calm herself with her usual yogurt drink missing, she loses control, douses Yuu with water, and abruptly declares that they should end their friendship. The episode ends on a tense and confusing note, leaving Yuu and the others stunned by her outburst.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3: A brief review and final thoughts

Himari, Yuu, and Rion in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Under J.C. Staff’s production, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 raises the intensity of the romantic drama, delivering another compelling and engaging installment. The episode delves deeper into Himari’s evolving feelings for Yuu, adding emotional depth and complexity to the narrative.

Yuu’s own conflicted emotions further intensify the dynamic between them, culminating in Himari’s outburst, which closes the episode on a tense and dramatic cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager to see what comes next.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3 also blends many romantic moments, emotional nuance, and the pangs of heartbreak with great finesse. Visually, the episode continues to impress with its vibrant animation and aesthetics.

The voice acting remains a standout, while the music perfectly enhance the overall experience. All in all, this third episode marks the anime’s potential as a standout entry in the Spring 2025 rom-com lineup.

