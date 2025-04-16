Solo Leveling season 2 review: A sequel that outshines its debut

Following the much-anticipated finale of Solo Leveling season 2, the fandom is abuzz with excitement as key moments from the beloved series are finally brought to life in animated form. The thirteenth and final episode of the season aired on Sunday, March 30, 2025, delivering a hyped conclusion to an action-packed chapter of the story.

Studio A-1 Pictures once again masterfully adapts Chugong’s original web novel, previously illustrated in manhwa form by the late Dubu, into a visually stunning and narratively compelling anime, earning widespread acclaim across the anime community.

Solo Leveling season 2 has reignited hype among longtime fans and drawn in a fresh wave of viewers, further expanding the series' ever-growing popularity. With breathtaking animation and consistently compelling storytelling, the second season successfully builds anticipation for more intense arcs still to come.

Disclaimer: This review reflects the writer's personal opinions and may include spoilers from the manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 review: A-1 Pictures delivers a peak sequel, tributing the source again

Solo Leveling season 2: A directive, production, and narrative criticism

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 finale (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After its massive success and widespread acclaim following its debut in the Winter 2024 anime season, Solo Leveling season 2 made an impactful return as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. The highly anticipated sequel premiered on January 5, 2025, kicking off with a bang by adapting the Red Gate Incident involving the ice elves, Baruka, and Tank.

Solo Leveling season 2 brought several long-awaited story arcs to life, including the growth of Jinwoo’s shadow army, reaching level 100, the intense and most anticipated Jeju Island Arc, and the recruitment of Beru into his ranks. These key moments were masterfully brought to the screen with A-1 Pictures’ top-tier animation and production quality.

With breathtaking action sequences, intricate storytelling, and cinematic visuals and sounds, the second season captivated fans all over again, firmly continuing the anime’s legacy while paying perfect homage to its original web novel and manhwa.

Jinwoo fights Kargalgan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The returning crew elevated the sequel with the same level of excellence. Noboru Kimura’s compelling scriptwriting and Shunsuke Nakashige’s precise direction helped ensure that Jinwoo’s journey was not only faithfully adapted but also enhanced with impactful visual storytelling.

From the narrative flow to production techniques, voice acting, and music, Solo Leveling season 2 didn't just meet the expectations set by its predecessor; it exceeded them.

Picking up right where season 1 left off, the sequel opens with Jinwoo entering the Red Gate alongside the White Tiger Guild strike team, facing off against the formidable ice elf leader, Baruka.

Across 13 episodes, the anime covers six major arcs: the Red Gate Arc, the Demon Castle Arc, the Retesting Rank Arc, the Hunters Guild Gate Arc, the Return to Demon Castle Arc, and the Jeju Island Arc, while also teasing the beginning of the Recruitment Arc.

Each arc is presented with polish and care, capturing the key turning points in Jinwoo’s evolution as a hunter and character. A-1 Pictures continues to shine in depicting these pivotal moments, giving his growth the spotlight it deserves.

Cha Hae-in’s introduction and first encounter with Jinwoo are handled flawlessly, marking a pivotal moment in the unfolding narrative. Jinwoo’s journey through the Demon Castle and the emotional payoff of curing his mother add profound emotional depth to the season.

Meanwhile, the mysterious reappearance of his father injects a surge of hype and suspense, especially with the tension-filled confrontation involving Hwang Dongsoo, further elevating the season’s stakes.

Solo Leveling season 2 also marks a major turning point with Jinwoo’s public reveal as an S-Rank Hunter, South Korea’s 10th and arguably the most powerful one. This revelation significantly shifts the narrative and raises the hype. Among all the key events, the most highly anticipated moment the season adapts is, without a doubt, the Jeju Island Raid.

This iconic arc is brought to life with stunning execution, capturing its full intensity, hype, and emotional weight, making it one of the season’s standout highlights in anime form.

Season 2 ends on an even more exhilarating note, not just with Jinwoo adding Beru to his shadow army but also by laying the groundwork for the intense future arcs ahead.

Baruka vs. Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With the introduction of key new characters like Thomas Andre, the yet-to-be-formally-introduced Liu Zhigang, the unintroduced Japanese man who directs their Hunters, and the two mysterious figures Jinwoo’s father is seen trailing, the finale teases several major subplots. Jinwoo's entering another Red Gate, this time alone, further heightens the anticipation, especially now that he has acquired his full army.

These narrative threads effectively set the stage for the upcoming chapters, promising even more intense action, emotion, and intrigue to come. Altogether, it marks a thrilling and well-executed close to Solo Leveling season 2, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's to come, as the narrative gears up for even bigger developments and the intensity continues to escalate from this point forward.

The adaptation stays largely faithful to the source material, with only a few anime-original additions, omissions, and minor deviations that mostly integrate smoothly into the overall narrative flow.

While some notable content was trimmed, such as many of Thomas Andre’s scenes and the proper introduction of Liu Zhigang, the series deserves particular praise for retaining the Japanese Hunters' betrayal subplot.

Jinwoo and his shadow soldiers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Given that the anime is produced by a Japanese studio, A-1 Pictures' commitment to accurately portraying this storyline, when depicting Japanese Hunters in an antagonistic light, is bold and commendable.

It should also be mentioned that the alterations made in the anime are relatively minor and don't significantly impact the core narrative. Some of these changes likely add further depth, nuance, and a refreshing touch to the storyline.

While for a section of the source material fans, some of these deviations may come off as unnecessary or seem to disrupt the original narrative flow, anime-only viewers are unlikely to notice any major discrepancies or feel like they're missing crucial elements. However, some of the missed introductions could hold more weight, given their significance later on.

Still, as these elements are to gain importance in future arcs, the subtle foreshadowing works well, and it’s reasonable to expect the anime to give them proper focus when the time is right.

Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Notably, while Solo Leveling season 2 initially leaned into a more serious tone, particularly with Jinwoo’s portrayal, minimizing his humorous side seen in the manhwa, it soon course-corrected, gradually reintroducing his amusing reactions and witty charm, an appreciated decision that adds dimension and balance to his character.

Though some episodes felt slightly rushed in pacing early on, the overall direction quickly stabilized, allowing for more focused storytelling.

All in all, Solo Leveling season 2 stands as a prime example of a sequel done right. With refined storytelling, high production values, and a more emotionally rich portrayal of Jinwoo’s growth, it marks its place as one of the most compelling anime of the year.

This season not only honors the legacy of its source material but also elevates it, offering a thrilling, cinematic experience that leaves fans eager for more.

Solo Leveling season 2: Art, animation, and soundtrack criticism

Solo Leveling season 2 continues to thrive as one of the most standout anime titles, especially in terms of its exceptional animation and music. Since its debut, the series has carved a special place for itself within the action-fantasy genre, and rightfully so.

With its sequel, the show doesn’t just maintain its hype-inducing flair but elevates it to new, unparalleled heights, thanks to A-1 Pictures’ stellar animation and high-quality production. Living up to the immense expectations following the success of its first season, the sequel doesn’t just meet the bar, it soars past it.

The art and animation direction in Solo Leveling season 2 is superb, consistently delivering a visual spectacle throughout its runtime. The top-tier visuals uphold the hype all the way through, even surpassing the high standards set by the debut. The animation is absolutely breathtaking, with intricately detailed sequences that hold the viewer’s attention frame by frame.

Jinwoo confronts the Ant King (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The action scenes, in particular, stand out for their dynamism and expertly crafted choreography. Each battle is brought to life with carefully choreographed, precise, angular shots and flawless transitions, making every moment feel impactful.

A-1 Pictures' animators have gone above and beyond, adding spectacular original scenes and frames that enhance major fights, including Jinwoo’s intense battles with Baruka, Kargalgan, Baran, and the Demon Castle foes, culminating in the unforgettable showdown against the Ant King, later reborn as Beru, Jinwoo’s strongest shadow soldier.

These added sequences amplify the excitement and tension and enrich the storytelling by giving more depth to the combat. Even beyond the fight scenes, every moment, be it emotional, suspenseful, or comedic, is animated with care and precision, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in Jinwoo’s journey.

Expand Tweet

The character designs in Solo Leveling season 2 are equally commendable, with Tomoko Sudo masterfully bringing the newly introduced characters to life. From Goto Ryuji and the Japanese Hunters to Esil, Beru, Jinwoo’s father, Thomas Andre, Liu Zhigang, and more, each design faithfully captures the spirit and distinct personalities as portrayed in the manhwa.

Another standout aspect of the season is its phenomenal music. Returning to the project is the acclaimed composer Hiroyuki Sawano, whose powerful and emotive compositions elevate every scene, be it action-packed, emotional, or suspense-driven.

The soundtrack enhances the cinematic quality of the anime, seamlessly tying visuals and narrative together for an immersive experience. The opening theme, "Reawaken," by LiSA and featuring Felix of Stray Kids, and the ending track, "Un-Apex" by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure, further complement the tone and energy of the season, making the audio-visual presentation truly top-tier.

Solo Leveling season 1: Cast and Voice acting criticism

Jinwoo prepares to enter the fight in Jeju (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Alongside A-1 Pictures’ breathtaking animation and top-tier production, Solo Leveling season 2 shines through its stellar voice cast. Taito Ban, reprising his role as Sung Jinwoo, delivers another remarkable performance, capturing every nuance of the character, from his emotional depth to his commanding presence in the tense battle scenes.

His voice work continues to elevate Jinwoo's character, now more powerful and intense than ever, with his fully assembled shadow army, resonating strongly with fans. The returning cast members all represent their roles with the same finesse and dedication, but among the new additions, Reina Ueda deserves a special spotlight.

Known for iconic roles like Kanao in Demon Slayer and Reze in Chainsaw Man, Reina Ueda delivers a pitch-perfect performance as the voice of the deuteragonist, bringing Cha Hae-in to life with a performance that feels incredibly true to her manhwa counterpart, elegant yet powerful.

Jinwoo after his mother awakens in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Beru’s voice portrayal is another standout, thanks to the legendary Akira Ishida. Renowned for popular roles such as Naruto’s Gaara, Demon Slayer’s Akaza, and Re:Zero’s Regulus Corneas, Akira Ishida expertly balances the Ant King’s sinister menace with Beru’s unwavering loyalty to Jinwoo. His dual-tone portrayal adds impressive dimension to the character.

The rest of the new cast also delivers strong, memorable performances, perfectly fitting the tone and intensity of the series. Collectively, the voice acting, across the board, enhances the emotional, intense, and dramatic weight of the story, meeting and exceeding the high expectations of the fanbase.

Final thoughts

Jinwoo in season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

All in all, Solo Leveling season 2 delivered an exceptional sequel that lived up to the hype of its debut season and surpassed it in nearly every aspect. A-1 Pictures once again raised the bar with breathtaking animation, a well-paced and impactful narrative, outstanding soundtracks, and top-tier voice acting, all of which amplified the excitement in the fanbase.

The second season marks itself as a standout, setting a new standard for what’s to come. With its intense finale that teases major future developments, introduces pivotal characters, and hints at new antagonists and subplots, the season ends on a thrilling note.

Although a third season has yet to be officially confirmed, Solo Leveling season 2 paves the way, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next in Jinwoo’s journey.

