My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 review: The main trio dynamic is set up with fine execution

The momentum from the premiere carries smoothly into My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2, aired on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 11 PM JST. This episode continues to meet, and even exceed, fan expectations, further strengthening the dynamic between Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster.

As their vigilante team officially comes together, the episode marks the true beginning of their tale. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 does a great job establishing the trio’s dynamic and setting the tone for the story ahead while also bringing back a few familiar faces alongside Aizawa.

With a compelling narrative, strong directorial choices, fluid and stylish animation, well-matched music and sound design, and standout voice performances, this second entry delivers another captivating installment, one that hints at the spin-off’s potential to rise to the level of the main series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 review: A compelling take on the underground heroes of the MHA world

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2: A narrative review

Koichi reveals their hero names (Image via Bones Film)

Adapting the spin-off prequel manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 delivers another strong and impactful installment following the series’ promising premiere.

Produced by Studio Bones, with Kenichi Suzuki’s skilled direction and Yōsuke Kuroda’s well-crafted script, this episode, titled Takeoff, does a great job establishing the core dynamic between the vigilante trio, Koichi, Knuckleduster, and Pop☆Step, officially kicking off their unconventional hero journey.

Picking up after their encounter with Aizawa, the episode follows Koichi and Pop☆Step as they chase the office worker Knuckleduster targeted earlier, only for the three thugs from episode 1, now empowered with the Trigger drug, to attack them.

Meanwhile, Aizawa, realizing that Knuckleduster is quirkless and not a true villain, releases him, only to be drawn back into the conflict after hearing civilians scream. As Aizawa subdues one Trigger-boosted villain, Koichi and Knuckleduster pursue the office worker, who turns out to be another Trigger addict and begins rampaging.

In the heat of battle, Koichi risks his life to save Pop☆Step before Aizawa intervenes to save him at the last second. After the fight, an exchange follows between Aizawa and Knuckleduster, a conversation between a pro hero and a vigilante about the motivations that drive those who operate outside the system to fight.

The second half sees Koichi stepping up under his new moniker, The Crawler, and joining Knuckleduster to take down yet another instant villain. Word of their heroism begins to spread among the public, albeit humorously misreported by a pair of middle schoolers, calling them The Cruller and Freaky Fist Grandpa.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 wraps with Tsukauchi and Sansa entering the scene, as the police start monitoring this emerging vigilante group.

Aizawa and Knuckleduster share their thoughts (Image via Bones Film)

The episode balances a well-paced narrative packed with action, moments of levity, and meaningful character interactions. It also deepens the growing threat surrounding Trigger addicts while hinting at the challenges ahead for the main trio as law enforcement starts to take notice just as they officially kick off their operations together.

Overall, with fitting pacing, strong character developments, and entertaining storytelling, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 lays down a solid and engaging foundation for the trio’s upcoming adventures, adding further depth to the spinoff prequel's lore.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2: An overall production criticism

Studio Bones Film delivers a strong follow-up with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2, offering an immersive and polished viewing experience marked by a high-quality production. From fluid, dynamic animation and stylized visuals with occasional comic book-style flares, like on-screen sound effects echoing classic panel aesthetics, the episode stands out in both form and function.

Koichi reveals his new hero name (Image via Bones Film)

The action sequences in this Shonen are especially noteworthy, boasting smooth choreography, clean transitions, and angular framing that heighten both the energy and tension of the scenes, evoking the signature style of the main My Hero Academia series. The voice cast delivers standout performances across the board, breathing life into each character with nuance.

The sound direction and music composition by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi expertly binds all the other production aspects together, crafting a vibrant, cohesive atmosphere that enhances the storytelling and tone throughout.

Final thoughts

Episode 2 reveals Knuckleduster to be quirkless (Image via Bones Film)

All things considered, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 stands as a well-executed and highly enjoyable installment. It does a fantastic job of propelling the vigilante trio’s story forward, particularly for Koichi, who transitions from an ordinary citizen lending a hand to society into a true vigilante hero stepping up to save lives.

This marks a significant turning point in his character development. Episode 2 strikes a solid balance between action, humor, and world-building, all wrapped in top-tier production quality.

With its strong storytelling and polished execution, this second episode keeps the strong momentum going, continuing the high expectations for this spin-off to emerge as one of the standout anime titles of Spring 2025.

