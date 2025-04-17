The Beginning After the End episode 3 review: Overall quality remains underwhelming despite a slight step up

The Beginning After the End episode 3 premiered on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Also known as Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?, this third episode marks a pivotal turn in Arthur’s journey, featuring his encounter with the mysterious black creature, revealed to be a dragon named Sylvia.

Ad

Not only is she the one responsible for reincarnating King Grey as Arthur, but she also plays a crucial role in his healing and growth. As their bond develops, the story takes a tragic turn with their separation.

While the narrative continues to deepen with added lore, emotional depth, and mystery, the same can’t be said for its overall production quality. Despite a slight improvement in animation over the previous episodes, the CGI remains subpar, and certain sequences feel rushed or underwhelming.

Ad

Trending

Ultimately, the episode’s potential is undermined by its inconsistent execution, making it a mixed experience overall.

The Beginning After the End episode 3: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Sylvia is introduced in The Beginning After the End episode 3 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 3, titled "Meeting The King." opens with Arthur awakening in the lair of a mysterious black creature, who surprisingly turns out to be an ally. The creature, introducing herself as Sylvia, gives him food to sustain him and help his injuries heal, and assures him that his parents and companions are safe, though it will take time before she can teleport him back to them.

Ad

During this period, Arthur focuses on recovery and growth, learning a new mana technique from Sylvia. She teaches him the importance of protecting loved ones and resisting the pull of rage and hatred, words that resonate deeply, almost as if she knows about his past life.

As Arthur trains and reflects, The Beginning After the End episode 3 also shares brief glimpses into his life as King Grey. Meanwhile, another black creature, seemingly of the same kind as Sylvia, searches for her. Upon his arrival at Sylvia’s lair, she swiftly hides Arthur and confronts the intruder. When she refuses to leave with him, a battle breaks out, prompting Sylvia to transform into her dragon form.

Ad

Arthur with the transformed Sylvia (Image via Studio A-CAT)

As she begins to lose the fight, she uses her powers to momentarily stop time, bidding a final farewell to Arthur. In these last moments, she opens a portal to return him near his family, entrusts him with a mysterious egg wrapped in a feather, and marks his arms with a symbol that holds future significance. Before parting, Arthur calls her his grandmother.

Ad

As Sylvia prepares for what may be her final stand, she encourages Arthur, whom she addresses as King Grey, to live this second life with hope and purpose, free from hatred. Her last attack is a desperate effort to take down the enemy, and the episode ends on an emotional note with Arthur vowing to honor her wishes and embrace his destiny.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Beginning After the End episode 3 offers a good narrative development, helping the story stand out. With a compelling mix of emotion, action, and world-building, the episode adds to the overarching story, particularly with the mystery of Sylvia's connection to Arthur's reincarnation, the identity of her attacker, and the purpose of the egg and markings on Arthur.

While the pacing may feel brisk to some, it still allows for significant character development for Arthur. All in all, The Beginning After the End episode 3 episode 3 delivers a solid installment in terms of narrative development, that continues to build intrigue, distinguishes the isekai, and deepens the plot and lore.

Ad

The Beginning After the End episode 3: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the narrative of The Beginning After the End episode 3 continues to show potential with intriguing elements and a distinct storyline, the same can’t be said for its production quality, particularly in the visual department.

Studio A-Cat has come under heavy criticism following the lackluster reception of the first two episodes, with many fans feeling the beloved webtoon hasn’t been given the adaptation it deserves. In response, it seems the studio has made some adjustments, and episode 3 does show slight improvements in the overall animation and visual execution.

Ad

Sylvia addresses Arthur as King Grey (Image via Studio A-CAT)

That said, while the traditional 2D animation sees a slight upgrade, the CGI still falls flat. This is most noticeable during scenes involving Sylvia and the other black monster, both of whom are fully rendered in CGI. Unfortunately, the CGI lacks polish, making these characters feel disconnected from the rest of the visuals.

Ad

Their presence appears jarring, and the lack of fluidity in their movements detracts significantly from the action sequences, especially since most of the episode's combat involves them. The clash of visual styles disrupts the cohesiveness and hinders the impact of key scenes.

One saving grace of The Beginning After the End episode 3 is the voice acting, which continues to shine. With the spotlight on Arthur and Sylvia, both voice actors deliver powerful performances, particularly in the more emotional moments, which lend genuine weight to the story.

Ad

Additionally, Keiji Inai’s music composition enhances the mood throughout the episode. The atmospheric background music helps offset the weak visuals and animation to a degree, enhancing the impact of the events and elevating the overall viewing experience.

Final thoughts

Sylvia fights the other black creature (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Compared to the underwhelming first two episodes, The Beginning After the End episode 3 stands as the most promising installment so far. Although this Spring 2025 debut still falls short of passing the 3-episode rule, the narrative continues to show potential, with strong voice acting and compelling music helping to elevate the story.

Ad

With a slight improvement in the visuals, particularly in the 2D animation, the episode showed promise, but the use of CGI remains a weak point. Still, there’s hope that upcoming episodes will address these lingering issues and deliver the quality adaptation this beloved webnovel and webtoon deserve.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More