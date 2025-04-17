The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST, and will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Episode 3 follows Philia’s life in Parnacorta, where Oswald takes her on a date disguised as a city tour. During their time together, Philia shares her concerns about a possible large-scale demon threat.

Though her warnings are based on speculation, Oswald chooses to act on them, beginning preparations. Meanwhile, Mia uncovers the truth behind Philia being sold off and, to take revenge, accepts Julius’ proposal as part of her plan to strike back.

Ad

Trending

With that, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is expected to delve deeper into Mia’s strategy for revenge, while also beginning to reveal whether Philia’s warning about the demons holds true.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Philia writing Mia a letter (Image via TROYCA)

As mentioned before, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4, titled "Feelings Entrusted.", is scheduled to release early on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the episode accessible on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Ad

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, April 23 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, April 23 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, April 23 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 23 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, April 23 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 23 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 23 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 24 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is slated to be broadcast on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the TV release, on Wednesday, April 24, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll makes the episode available for streaming globally ahead of its Japanese TV broadcast, starting Wednesday, April 24, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

On Japanese television, the debut anime is scheduled to broadcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts are set for the same day, with TV Aichi airing the episode at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 on Friday, May 2, at 11:00 PM JST.

Ad

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3

Philia and Oswald's date (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3, titled Our First Date, opens with Philia, Leonardo, and Lina eliminating monsters. Afterward, Lina cleverly orchestrates a date between Philia and Oswald under the pretense of him giving her a tour around the city.

Ad

During their outing, Philia experiences the warmth and kindness of the citizens of her new kingdom, who show deep gratitude for her efforts. As she begins to open up to Oswald, Philia finds herself feeling emotions and comfort she had never known before.

During this time, Philia tells Oswald her concerns about the sudden spike in monster activity, linking it to the potential encroachment of the demon realm upon the human world, a disaster that last occurred four hundred years ago with the rise of archdemons.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though she admits it may be mere speculation, she proposes countermeasures, which Oswald agrees to pursue, trusting her instincts. He also urges her to rest, noting how much she’s been pushing herself lately. Philia confides in Oswald about her worries for Mia and writes her a letter.

However, it’s later revealed that the letter never reached her, as their parents discarded it before she had a chance to see it.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Girtonia, Mia begins her investigation. When Julius unexpectedly proposes to her, she grows suspicious but accepts, intending to uncover the truth. Her investigation soon reveals how Philia was sold to Parnacorta. Determined to get justice for her sister, Mia secretly vows revenge, choosing to play along with Julius until the time is right, ending the episode on a tense note.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4? (speculative)

Mia vows revenge (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is expected to explore Philia and Oswald's efforts to prepare for the looming threat of a possible monster and demon invasion, as speculated by Philia.

Ad

Simultaneously, with Mia uncovering the truth behind Philia’s forced departure and the betrayal by those closest to her, the upcoming episode is likely to follow the beginnings of her calculated plans for revenge.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More