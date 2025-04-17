The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST, and will then air on Teletext on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
Episode 3 follows Philia’s life in Parnacorta, where Oswald takes her on a date disguised as a city tour. During their time together, Philia shares her concerns about a possible large-scale demon threat.
Though her warnings are based on speculation, Oswald chooses to act on them, beginning preparations. Meanwhile, Mia uncovers the truth behind Philia being sold off and, to take revenge, accepts Julius’ proposal as part of her plan to strike back.
With that, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is expected to delve deeper into Mia’s strategy for revenge, while also beginning to reveal whether Philia’s warning about the demons holds true.
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 release date, time, and countdown
As mentioned before, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4, titled "Feelings Entrusted.", is scheduled to release early on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the episode accessible on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4?
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is slated to be broadcast on streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the TV release, on Wednesday, April 24, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.
For international viewers, Crunchyroll makes the episode available for streaming globally ahead of its Japanese TV broadcast, starting Wednesday, April 24, 2025, after 12 AM JST.
On Japanese television, the debut anime is scheduled to broadcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts are set for the same day, with TV Aichi airing the episode at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 on Friday, May 2, at 11:00 PM JST.
A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 3, titled Our First Date, opens with Philia, Leonardo, and Lina eliminating monsters. Afterward, Lina cleverly orchestrates a date between Philia and Oswald under the pretense of him giving her a tour around the city.
During their outing, Philia experiences the warmth and kindness of the citizens of her new kingdom, who show deep gratitude for her efforts. As she begins to open up to Oswald, Philia finds herself feeling emotions and comfort she had never known before.
During this time, Philia tells Oswald her concerns about the sudden spike in monster activity, linking it to the potential encroachment of the demon realm upon the human world, a disaster that last occurred four hundred years ago with the rise of archdemons.
Though she admits it may be mere speculation, she proposes countermeasures, which Oswald agrees to pursue, trusting her instincts. He also urges her to rest, noting how much she’s been pushing herself lately. Philia confides in Oswald about her worries for Mia and writes her a letter.
However, it’s later revealed that the letter never reached her, as their parents discarded it before she had a chance to see it.
Meanwhile, in Girtonia, Mia begins her investigation. When Julius unexpectedly proposes to her, she grows suspicious but accepts, intending to uncover the truth. Her investigation soon reveals how Philia was sold to Parnacorta. Determined to get justice for her sister, Mia secretly vows revenge, choosing to play along with Julius until the time is right, ending the episode on a tense note.
What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4? (speculative)
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 4 is expected to explore Philia and Oswald's efforts to prepare for the looming threat of a possible monster and demon invasion, as speculated by Philia.
Simultaneously, with Mia uncovering the truth behind Philia’s forced departure and the betrayal by those closest to her, the upcoming episode is likely to follow the beginnings of her calculated plans for revenge.
Also read:
- Solo Leveling season 2 review: A sequel that outshines its debut
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 review: The main trio dynamic is set up with fine execution
- To Be Hero X episode 2 review: Top-tier animation meets standout storytelling once again