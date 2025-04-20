To Be Hero X episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other networks in Japan, as per the series' official website. The episode will also be streamed on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll with English subtitles for international viewers.
The previous episode focused on Nice reaching the Top 10 heroes. Miss J explained that he needed to surpass Firm Man to break into the rankings. To do that, the boy had to defeat Firm Man's nemesis, Wolf Girl. The episode showcased Firm Man and explored his sacrifice as a hero. Given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait for the release of To Be Hero X episode 4.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 4.
To Be Hero X episode 4 release date and time
According to the donghua's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 4 will be released in Japan on April 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many interested viewers from global regions can catch the episode on April 26, 2025.
Here are the release dates and timings for To Be Hero X episode 4, based on their corresponding time zones:
Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 4?
Anime enthusiasts in Japan watch the broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 4 on Fuji TV and other pertinent networks. In addition, the Spring 2025 anime will be streamed on U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, and other services.
Interested anime lovers from North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, CIS, India, and the Middle East can stream To Be Hero X episode 4 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the episode will be available on Bilibili Global in selected countries.
To Be Hero X episode 3 recap
The episode begins with a mysterious figure creating a set of time bombs that will set off in an hour. Elsewhere, Miss J informs Nice that they have found the location of Firm Man's nemesis, Wolf Girl. According to the episode, the Treeman Corp wants Nice to surpass Firm Man as the 10th-ranked hero, even though the latter belongs to the same agency as Nice.
A short flashback then reveals how Firm Man became a hero after saving a young girl from falling debris. Prior to becoming a hero, Firm Man was a firefighter. He refused to fall for the sake of the little girl. The sensational incident boosted the firefighter's Trust Value. Soon, he defeated E-Soul's nemesis, Magic Shadow, to break into the Top 10 hero ranks.
Miss J reveals that defeating Firm Man's nemesis, Wolf Girl, will be a stepping stone for Nice to surpass the current 10th-ranked hero. Eventually, the duo arrives near a sewer pipe which connects to the city's complex tunnel system. Apparently, the pipeline leads to Wolf Girl's den.
Unfortunately, Firm Man cannot enter the pipeline as he cannot bend due to the side-effect of people's Trust Value in him. During an exchange, Miss J reveals that Wolf Girl sketches fairy tales to twist Firm Man's public image. In addition, she explains that they have secured only one entry point to Wolf Girl's den.
Therefore, Nice can expect many "competitors" inside the tunnel. Eventually, Nice crawls through the tunnels and finds one such competitor. Elsewhere, at Hero Avenue, Firm Man is seen meeting with a few children near his statue. Apparently, the Firm Man's statue is a symbol of heroic resilience.
Meanwhile, Nice finally locates Wolf Girl's den. After investigating a bit, he finds an illustration book and is visibly shocked to see the contents. At the same time, Nice notices the set of time bombs planted in the hideout. Interestingly, the hideout is right below the Firm Man's statue.
The time bombs are set off, as the ground beneath explodes. Firm Man does his best to save the children. At this moment, his nemesis, Wolf Girl, appears. She explains that she wants to crush the statue. However, that's not her real objective. Nice appears at this right moment and tells Firm Man that Wolf Girl's actual goal is to have Firm Man fall.
According to the episode, Wolf Girl is actually the young girl whom Firm Man saved in the past as a firefighter. She felt guilty about the fact that her hero shouldered heroic responsibility. As a result, he couldn't bend and remained standing forever. Firm Man realizes that the life he led as a hero was indeed "foolish."
His tears drop on his leg armor, which finally crumbles. At this moment, Firm Man loses shape and struggles to hold onto the falling statue. Just then, Nice grabs the statue to ensure it doesn't crush Firm Man to death. Interestingly, the act boosts Nice's Trust Value, allowing him to surpass Firm Man as the 10th-ranked hero.
After that, the episode shows a conversation between Firm Man and Nice in the former's room in the Hero Tower. Firm Hero has abandoned his persona and will now lead a normal life. As such, he grabs his essential stuff from the room, which now belongs to Nice.
Once Firm Hero leaves the Hero Tower, Nice notices the TV screen load a live feed, featuring Moon and God Eye. The latter holds Moon captive and reveals the truth about her fate to everyone. The episode ends with God Eye intending to tear apart Nice's facade.
What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 4?
According to the preview video uploaded by the donghua's official staff, To Be Hero X episode 4 will show God Eye provoking Nice to come and face him. However, his followers don't want Nice to pay heed to the villain's words, as they can be a set of lies.
Meanwhile, Nice/Lin Ling desperately wants to confront God Eye and save Moon, as he knows the truth. As a result, he will hear the call of his heart and become the hero he truly wanted to be in To Be Hero X episode 4.
