Black Butler season 5 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected regions, with English subtitles.

Ad

In the previous episode, Sebastian Michaelis realized that he and Ciel had been affected by the Witch's Curse. The Demon Butler took Ciel to Sieglinde, who performed a purification ritual. However, the curse had weakened Ciel's mind and body, so he refused to let Sebastian be near him. Moreover, the curse had blinded Ciel's right eye momentarily.

Sieglinde revealed that only she could create the secret potion for Ciel's cure. On Sebastian's request, she decided to prepare the cure, but only under one condition: Sebastian had to be her butler until the treatment was finished. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Black Butler season 5 episode 4.

Ad

Trending

Black Butler season 5 episode 4 release date and time

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 4 will be released on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on various Japanese channels. However, because of the time zone differences, many interested fans can watch the episode at varying times.

Ad

The release dates and times for Black Butler season 5 episode 4, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 26, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 27, 2025 1:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 4?

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch Black Butler season 5 episode 4 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma TV, and other pertinent channels, like AT-X and MBS. Moreover, interested viewers in Japan can catch the episode on d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and other streaming platforms.

Ad

Furthermore, global anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, CIS, Southeast Asia, and India can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 4 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode can be streamed on Bilibili Global and Muse Asia in selected countries.

Black Butler season 5 episode 3 recap

Ciel gets affected by the Witch's curse (Image via Cloverworks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Black Butler season 5 episode 3 kicks off with Sebastian flummoxed by the tears in his eyes. He cannot understand why a demon, who is devoid of emotions, is showing emotions. At this moment, he observes swelling on his skin. Suddenly, Sebastian recalls the gory details of the Werewolf forest victims the carriage driver told him about.

Ad

Sebastian wonders whether he's been cursed. At this moment, he recalls Ciel having the same symptoms as him. He rushes to the castle and finds that the boy is also cursed. Sebastian carries Ciel to Sieglinde, who performs a purification spell with Wolfram by her side. She gives Ciel a medicine to swallow. Yet, as soon as the boy does that, he recalls horrific memories from when he was tortured in a cult.

Ad

Sebastian, Ciel, and Wolfram (Image via Cloverworks)

Later, the boy wakes up in a bed surrounded by his servants and Sebastian. As Sebastian goes to touch the boy, Ciel shrivels in fear. He shouts at his butler to go away. Meanwhile, Tanaka tells Ciel that his right eye has momentarily become blind. Later, Sebastian returns to the forest and realizes that the miasma from the other day is gone.

Ad

Once he returns, Wolfram scolds him for venturing into the forest. Sebastian apologizes and says that his curiosity to see the werewolf drove him to that place. Meanwhile, Sieglinde reveals that the curse has weakened Ciel's heart and mind. Moreover, only she can prepare the cure. Yet, until the treatment is over, she wants Sebastian to become her butler.

Sebastian and Wolfram (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode then focuses on Sebastian Michaelis attending to Sieglinde's wishes. He teaches her English culture, table manners, and other stuff that the girl has never been taught before. Meanwhile, three villagers named Hilde, Grete, and Anne arrive at the mansion to take care of Sieglinde.

Ad

On the other hand, Sebastian assigns various tasks to the Phantomhive servants. Since Ciel doesn't want Sebastian to be near him, the demon butler charges Finnian with the duty to feed the boy. Moreover, he advises Finnian to give Ciel some milk with honey if he refuses to eat. The episode ends with Sebastian entering Sieglinde's room to serve her the morning tea.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 4? (speculative)

Sebastian prepares morning tea for Sieglinde (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 4 will continue the adaptation from chapter 91 of Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga and show Sebastian Michaelis serving Sieglinde Sullivan as her butler.

Ad

At the same time, the episode will likely show Sieglinde continuing Ciel Phantomhive's treatment til he gets cured. Black Butler season 5 episode 4 may also show Sebastian revealing his connection with Ciel to Sieglinde.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More