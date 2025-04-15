  • home icon
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 15:00 GMT
Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster help Eraser Head take down the salaryman from before. He was one of the people distributing the Trigger drug in the area. The anime later saw Koichi become Knuckleduster's apprentice and make his vigilante debut as the Crawler.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 release date and time

Knuckleduster
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 11 PM JST. However, due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime might be released the next day in some regions.

The next episode will be titled "Bee."

The third episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:00 amMondayApril 21
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amMondayApril 21
British Summer Time03:00 pmMondayApril 21
Central European Summer Time
04:00 pmMondayApril 21
Indian Standard Time07:30 pmMondayApril 21
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmMondayApril 21
Japanese Standard Time11:00 amMondayApril 21
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 amMondayApril 21
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3?

Tsukauchi and Tamagama as seen in My Hero Academia Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. The anime will later be available to watch on Yomiuri TV. Viewers can watch the same episode on Disney+, ABEMA, HULU, d Anime Store, Lemino, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Times, and others.

As for international audiences, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 Recap

Pop☆Step as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2, titled Takeoff, saw Knuckleduster fighting Eraser Head, while Koichi and Pop☆Step followed the salaryman. Moments after Eraser Head realized that Knuckleduster was Quirkless, the two men diverted their attention to the commotion in the city as the salaryman injected himself with the Trigger drug to turn into a giant.

Fortunately, Eraser Head managed to incapacitate the giant with some help from Koichi, Pop☆Step, and Knuckleduster.

The anime then switched to another day as Koichi became Knuckleduster's apprentice and took on a new name, The Crawler. Knuckleduster and Crawler together took down a new Instant Villain. However, despite their good deed, Tsukauchi wished to investigate them.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3?

Bee as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 3, titled Bee, will most likely reveal Koichi Haimawari's boring college life. While he had started doing hero work unlawfully, he still needed to go to college. The same seems to be the case for Pop who can be seen wearing her college uniform in the episode preview.

In addition, the upcoming anime episode could reveal the anime's first antagonist. As seen in the episode preview, a villain is seemingly set to launch an attack on the city, hoping to inject innocent people with the Trigger drug.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

