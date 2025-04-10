  • home icon
  The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 10, 2025 20:00 GMT
The Brilliant Healer
Carmilla as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode revealed how Zenos met Lily and started living in Carmilla's home after he was ejected from his party. Wanting to make a living, Zenos decided to open an underground clinic. He healed Zophia the Tornado and formed a connection with the lizardmen. Soon after, he confronted Lynga and was visited by Loewe.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3 release date and time

Zenos as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)
According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3, titled Turf War, will be released on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime might be released the next day in some regions.

The third episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:30 amThursdayApril 17
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amThursdayApril 17
British Summer Time03:30 pmThursdayApril 17
Central European Summer Time04:30 pmThursdayApril 17
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmThursdayApril 17
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayApril 17
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmThursdayApril 17
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amFridayApril 18
Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3?

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11. Following that, the anime episode will air on KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X.

The same anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Hulu, Bandai Channel, Netflix, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international fans of the anime, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2 Recap

Lily as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2, titled The Underground Healer in the Abandoned Part of Town, revealed Zenos's backstory. After he was removed from his adventure party, he came across an injured slave Lily. After he purchased and healed her, Zenos decided to open an underground clinic to earn money.

Fortunately, they found a house in the abandoned part of the town to open the clinic. While a wraith called Carmilla was occupying the house, Zenos convinced her to let him and Lily use the first floor. Later, Zenos healed Zophia and formed a connection with Lizardmen. The episode ended with Zenos befriending Lynga and the werewolves.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3?

Lynga, Zophia, and Loewe as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 3, titled Turf War, will most likely open with the leader of the ogres, Loewe, meeting Zenos. She might have a problem with Zenos having a good rapport with the lizardmen and the werewolves and could try to change his allegiances to the ogres.

That said, Zenos was never allied with anyone and only cared about being paid correctly. Soon after, fans can expect to see a turf war between the three underground groups.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

