10 anime to watch if you like Money Heist

Money Heist, originally titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, has become one of Netflix's most popular shows. It centers on a group of criminals brought together by the Professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain.

What seems impossible becomes possible through careful planning and coordination within the team. This series keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with high-stakes heists and adrenaline-filled action.

For fans who can't get enough of the heist thrills and engaging characters of Money Heist, here are 10 anime worth watching next. These anime feature clever plots, engaging characters, high-stakes action, and some unexpected twists.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Money Heist

1) Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

Great Pretender follows talented con man Makoto Edamura as he gets entangled with French swindler Laurent Thierry and his associates. Each arc involves an elaborate con job by the team, often targeting corrupt individuals of power and wealth.

With exotic global locales from Los Angeles to Singapore, Great Pretender mirrors the international settings of Money Heist. Similarly clever and charismatic leaders guide their teams through complex schemes full of convincing lies and quick thinking to outmatch their marks.

Great Pretender brings the same thrill and flair with higher stakes and bigger payouts, episode after episode.

2) Lupin III

Lupin III (Image via TMS Entertainment)

There may be no thief that compares to Money Heist's Professor quite like Lupin III. The iconic gentleman thief has led his partners in crime on global heists for decades.

While more lighthearted than gritty, Lupin III delivers thrilling capers full of close calls as the gang tries to stay one step ahead and make off with their prize. Much like the Money Heist crew, Lupin's partners all play key roles, drawing on their diverse skill sets.

It takes quick improvisation and teamwork to pull off jobs under pressure and escape skilled pursuers like Inspector Zenigata. Lupin shares the Professor's strategic genius, and their leadership and cleverness make them two of anime's greatest criminal masterminds.

3) Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor (Image via Madhouse)

For anime fans who enjoy Money Heist more for its psychological elements over strictly heist thrills, Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor is sure to entertain.

Kaiji Itou finds himself in hot water with loan sharks early on and gets manipulated into high-stakes gambling competitions to crawl his way out of debt. The tense battles of wit and luck Kaiji faces mirror the mental stress weighing on Money Heist's crew during their operations.

Scenes escalate in nail-biting tension that keep viewers constantly guessing the outcome. Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor proves brains can overcome brawn even when the odds seem overwhelmingly stacked against winning.

4) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

While Death Note features no flashy heists, the psychological cat-and-mouse battle between its leads creates a similar appeal for Money Heist fans.

When high school student Light Yagami finds a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name, he aims to reshape the world according to his own sense of justice. Hot on his trail is the mysterious detective L, who is intent on tracking down this unknown mass murderer.

Money Heist's standoffs between the Professor and Raquel parallel the escalating mind games of Light and L. It leads to an addicting thriller where trying to outmaneuver an opponent feels like a game of chess on an international scale. It keeps viewers constantly debating what schemes each side will think up next.

5) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a future where scans determine a citizen's likelihood of criminal activity, Psycho-Pass explores justice and societal corruption through its Public Safety Bureau.

Rookie Inspector Akane Tsunemori partners with an Enforcer—a designated latent criminal whose high Crime Coefficient forces him into service under strict oversight. Psycho-Pass provides commentary on the flaws of bureaucracies and governments missing the bigger picture, much like some of Money Heist's themes.

As mysteries unfold, it explores moral greyness, examining the justice of both thieves and law officials. Much like how Money Heist keeps audiences questioning different perspectives, Psycho-Pass offers a cerebral thriller across its acclaimed first season.

6) Joker Game

Joker Game (Image via Production I.G)

Spy fiction fans are bound to enjoy Joker Game's vivid historical setting and engaging characters. Set before World War II, it follows a fictional independent spy agency, D Agency, training intelligence agents sneaking across East Asia, gathering invaluable information. Fans will appreciate the ample triple-cross twists and identity struggles of undercover agents.

Episodes bounce through intense covert missions dealing with complex codes and shifting loyalties. Cool-under-pressure spies make difficult gambles and outwit enemies through cunning disguises, much like memorable moments with Money Heist's leads.

7) Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Durarara!! is an unconventional choice but no less intriguing for those fascinated by Money Heist's character-driven narrative. Set in Tokyo's fictional Ikebukuro district, various storylines weave together, spotlighting its eccentric residents, from a dull student to an internet-based anonymous gang.

Seemingly unrelated characters have connections that get revealed through patient worldbuilding across supernatural events and urban legends come to life. Money Heist similarly excels at expanding character backgrounds that contextualize their motivations and relationships.

As character pasts become clearer, viewers gain satisfying context on the complex bonds and rivalries driving conflict behind the scenes.

8) Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance (Image via MAPPA)

Terror in Resonance hooks viewers early on as two mysterious youths, only known as Nine and Twelve, unleash chaos by setting off explosives across Tokyo and then uploading a cryptic video online.

They continue coordinating similar terrorist attacks while veteran detective Kenjirou Shibazaki hunts them down. Like Money Heist, Terror in Resonance features brilliant antagonists staying steps ahead of the authorities through careful coordination and planning.

It makes for an addicting cat-and-mouse thriller as their motives slowly come to light. The character depth expands in importance later on in both series, making the high-stakes conflicts resonate more.

9) Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon (Image via Madhouse)

For Money Heist fans craving more mesmerizing villains and high-intensity action, Black Lagoon is sure to entertain.

Ruthless mercenary Revy joins forces with Japanese businessman Rokuro "Rock" Okajima and a squad of modern-day pirates in Southeast Asia for engaging escapades. Black Lagoon rivals Money Heist's most adrenaline-fueled confrontations with no shortage of bullets, bloodshed, and bedlam.

Supporting characters are all unique personalities with intriguing backgrounds and specific skills critical for the Lagoon Company's demanding dirty work. Those intrigued by Nairobi's resilience or Helsinki's strength will find the chaotic cast of Black Lagoon a worthy substitute.

10) Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain's Base)

Baccano! is a mobster fantasy brought to life through intersecting storylines occurring in 1930s America. Strange alchemists, dangerous gangsters, thieves, and more collide in power struggles sure to satisfy viewers intrigued by Money Heist's character dynamics. While some characters lean toward villainy, Baccano! thrives on unpredictable alliances and shifting perspectives.

It follows unlikely partners who work together when mutually beneficial. Glimpses of immortality, resonant soliloquies, and stylistic animation choices make Baccano! a familiar thrill ride for those who love quirky narrative flair.

Conclusion

Money Heist has clearly struck a chord with modern audiences craving stories centered on charismatic antiheroes pulling off ingenious crimes. Any anime matching its clever character manipulations, shocking plot twists, and electrifying confrontations is bound to resonate the same.

While genres and settings may differ across these recommendations, the core appeal remains. These anime feature ensembles of distinct, memorable characters readers will either cheer on, root against, or flip between the two given enrapturing circumstances.

There are no easy villains or obvious outcomes, making the journey as memorable and thrilling as waiting for destinations. For fans hungry for intricate storytelling steeped in cunning, suspense, and subversive success, these 10 anime offer worthy new thrills.

