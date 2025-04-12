10 best anime to watch if you like The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows quickly won fans with its gripping story and rich characters. It follows Zenos, an extraordinarily gifted healer who gets kicked out of his adventurer party despite his talents. Deeming him "useless," they provide only a single gold coin as severance pay.

Ad

Undeterred, Zenos secretly becomes an underground "shadow healer," using his skills to help the downtrodden in society's seedy underbelly. Viewers who can’t get enough of this fantasy-adventure anime often look for similar series that scratch a comparable itch.

Luckily, there are plenty of anime out there with underdog protagonists, magical abilities, and redemption themes that Brilliant Healer’s New Life fans are bound to enjoy. Whether you're after more underworld healers or magical worlds, here are 10 must-watch anime for fans of The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows

1) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link & Studio Palette)

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat begins with a skilled assassin dying and being reborn as the legitimate heir of a noble family in a fantasy world. Given this second chance at life, he once again hones his lethal skills, this time from the privileged vantage of the aristocracy.

Ad

Hiding his true abilities behind an extravagant noble façade, the protagonist balances his public life with secret missions to cement his reputation as history’s deadliest assassin. The story shares Brilliant Healer’s New Life’ central theme of clandestine identities while delivering stylish action scenes.

Brilliant Healer’s New Life fans will surely be hooked by the double-life storyline full of magic and subterfuge. With its striking visuals, the vibrant world where the assassin is reborn oozes appeal.

Ad

2) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via Asread & White Fox)

Arifureta follows high schooler Hajime Nagumo, who begins a stereotypical isekai journey filled with optimism. But he is quickly betrayed by his classmates, who abandon him trapped deep inside a monster-infested dungeon.

Ad

Leveraging his modern-day knowledge and resourcefulness, Hajime survives the harrowing ordeal alone, emerging immensely more powerful. A story of sweet, bloody revenge follows as Hajime utilizes his newfound strengths to confront those who betrayed him.

Fans of Brilliant Healer’s New Life will surely connect with Arifureta’s gritty themes of adversity and an underestimated individual rising to the top. And with animation from White Fox and Asread, this dark fantasy romp delivers brutal action in style.

Ad

3) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In The Rising of the Shield Hero anime, Naofumi Iwatani is summoned along with three others to become the next generation of cardinal heroes tasked with saving their realm.

Ad

Unfortunately, false accusations and betrayal leave Naofumi penniless and alone. Like Zenos, Naofumi must endure scorn and figure out how to harness his unique abilities without support in order to prove he has value.

The heavy emotional tones and pointed social commentary woven throughout Shield Hero’s revenge plot help cement it as a standout dark fantasy title that Brilliant Healer’s New Life fans will surely appreciate.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Ad

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Viewers who connected with Brilliant Healer’s New Life’ rags-to-riches elements should add Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation to their watchlist.

Ad

The series chronicles a good-for-nothing NEET who dies and is reborn into a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat. While gifted with tremendous magical potential, Rudeus must overcome his past traumas, flaws, and the disdain of others in order to tap into his true capabilities.

Like Zenos, Rudeus must chart his own course in an unforgiving world predisposed to look down on him. Witty humor balances out the emotional moments in this redemption story, rich with captivating world-building and stellar animation.

Ad

5) Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Pierrot)

In a world where magic defines one’s worth, Black Clover’s protagonist, Asta, seems doomed to fail. Born without any magical powers amid constant belittling, Asta nevertheless relentlessly trains his physical abilities to compete against gifted mages.

Ad

When he finally manifests anti-magic abilities through a mysterious five-leaf clover grimoire, he joins the Magic Knights squad to prove himself. Parallels between Asta’s desire to shake prejudiced perceptions and Zenos’ journey help make Black Clover an easy recommendation.

Themes of perseverance and camaraderie supplement the motley magical adventures viewers come to expect from a stellar shonen anime.

6) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

Cautious Hero provides a satirical take on the overpowered isekai protagonist trope by introducing an absurdly prudent hero summoned to defeat the Demon Lord.

Ad

Rista, goddess of healing and summoning, quickly becomes frustrated by Seiya’s compulsive need to prepare for days before attempting even simple battles. Fans of Brilliant Healer’s New Life’ comedic elements surely appreciate Cautious Hero’s exaggerated parody of typical fantasy anime storylines.

Despite the silly setup, Seiya’s abilities prove undeniably effective time and time again in entertaining ways that are sure to deliver laughs.

7) Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Ad

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In this anime series, Haruto Amakawa is reincarnated into a magic-imbued alternate world after a tragic accident as a slum orphan named Rio. Over time, he discovers he possesses incredible intelligence and combat abilities that set him apart.

Ad

Spirit Chronicles echoes Brilliant Healer’s New Life’ core themes of starting anew and keeping special talents concealed. Rio’s struggles to balance his secret abilities with societal expectations help drive the story forward in this emotionally moving isekai tale.

8) Wise Man’s Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

Reborn into a world of magic and given the name Shin, an ordinary salaryman retains memories of his past life and immense magical potential.

Ad

Taken in by the powerful wizard Merlin, Shin begins a new life under his grandfather’s tutelage, where he trains to master his abilities and later enrolls at a magic academy. This lighthearted magical series hits similar story beats as Brilliant Healer’s New Life without some of the heavier emotional tones.

Overpowered protagonist tropes blend into traditional fantasy academy plots to create an easily binge-able anime.

9) The Eminence in Shadow

Ad

The Eminence in Shadow (Image via Nexus)

Obsessed with shadow organizations in fiction, Cid dies and is reborn into a world reminiscent of his favorite RPGs. Delighted at fulfilling his fantasies of living a secret agent life, Cid leverages his meta-knowledge to establish his own shadow organization and amass incredible fame and influence from the sidelines.

Ad

The Eminence in Shadow matches Brilliant Healer’s New Life’ vibes, focusing on mastermind characters hiding amazing strengths. Cid’s dramatic posturing and over-the-top antics add ridiculous humor that contrasts nicely against the badass secret agent aesthetic.

10) By the Grace of the Gods

By the Grace of the Gods (Image via Maho Film)

After dying from overwork, Ryoma Takebayashi is reborn into a magical world and adopted by three affectionate forest spirits. Gifted with an increased affinity for magic and slimes, Ryoma leverages his modern world knowledge to pioneer revolutionary products that quickly enrich his new life.

Ad

This relaxing isekai anime provides a change of pace from typical high-stakes fantasy adventures. By the Grace of the Gods’ focus on world-building over action allows Ryoma’s rags-to-riches story and the magic system to shine.

Fans seeking lighter-hearted series like Brilliant Healer’s New Life will surely enjoy this hidden gem.

Conclusion

With complex characters overcoming adversity, The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows has struck a chord with fantasy fans. Fortunately, plenty more anime covers similar ground while bringing unique hooks.

Ad

Whether you crave more shadowy secret lives or redemption through magic anime, series like The World’s Finest Assassin, Jobless Reincarnation, and By the Grace of the Gods will satisfy your cravings. So check out these top picks, and let the binge-watching commence!

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More