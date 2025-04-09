Apocalypse Hotel episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST. The anime will first air on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode introduced fans to Yachiyo and the other hotelier robots. While it had been over three millennia since humanity left the planet, the robots maintained the Gingarou Hotel for their imminent return. While humans did not return to the hotel, a peculiar alien guest arrived.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 release date and time

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 will premiere on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST.

In addition, the anime could also face some delays due to different simulcast schedules worldwide.

The second episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday April 15 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday April 15 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday April 15 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday April 15 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday April 15 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday April 16 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday April 16 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday April 16

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 2?

The Hotelier robots as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 will first air on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Fans can watch the anime online on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.

As for international anime fans, they can watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 Recap

Doorman Robot as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1, titled A True Hotel Is Always Storied, revealed Yachiyo and other hotelier robots' daily schedule. Despite not having any guests for eons, the robots maintained the hotel. Amidst this, the anime revealed how Doorman Robot kept overheating when he would open the hotel's door. In addition, the Driller Robot malfunctioned and became non-operational.

The next day, the robots again followed their schedule. However, this time something unique happened as a shower hat went missing. It was later revealed that Doorman Robot had taken it as he did not like how Yachiyo poured water on him. The episode ended with a mysterious guest arriving at the hotel.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 2?

The Guest as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 will most likely see Yachiyo and the other hotelier robots cater to the mysterious guest who had arrived at the Gingarou Hotel. The anime has yet to reveal whether the alien is hostile or not. But considering the circumstances, chances are the alien arrived on Earth, hoping to inhabit it.

With that, the anime might also reveal more scenes from the past. While Yachiyo certainly remembered the owner and tried doing everything to maintain the hotel in his absence, there must be more to their past. As revealed by the anime, there were multiple humanoid hotelier robots when the owner first left the planet. Hence, the anime could explore Yachiyo's relationships and past with them.

