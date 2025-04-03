The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2 will be released on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television networks in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Zenos go on a house call to treat someone. On his way home, he stumbled upon a slave and freed her from her master. Back at home, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe had arrived to meet Zenos. While waiting for his return, they ate the dinner Lily prepared for everyone. Hence, they left to gather ingredients to make the dinner again.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2 release date and time

Zophia as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2, titled The Underground Healer in the Abandoned Part of Town, will premiere on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime might be available the next day in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The second episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday April 10 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday April 10 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday April 10 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday April 10 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday April 10 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday April 10 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday April 10 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday April 11

Ad

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2 will first air on Tokyo MX and BS11. Soon after, the anime episode will air on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X.

The same anime will be available to watch online on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Bandai Channel, Hulu, Netflix, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime audiences, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 Recap

Lily as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1, titled An Equal Price, saw Zenos leave for a house call to treat someone. Amidst this, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe arrived to meet him. While waiting for him to return, they finished the dinner Lily prepared for everyone. Hence, they left to find new ingredients for the meal.

Ad

Elsewhere, while returning home, Zenos stumbled upon a slave and her master. The master was forcing her slave to rob graves. During this, a ghost possessed the slave and attacked the master. Zenos healed the slave and had the master transfer the slave's ownership in exchange for healing him. Moments later, Zenos freed the slave and returned home.

Also read: Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime confirmed for 2026 with teaser PV and visual

Ad

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2?

Carmilla as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2, titled The Underground Healer in the Abandoned Part of Town, will most likely reveal how Zenos became an underground healer.

Ad

While the first episode introduced viewers to the characters and hinted at their relationships, the anime has yet to reveal how they got to know each other. Moreover, the anime might also reveal the secret behind Carmilla, who, unlike others, seemed like an altogether different entity.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback