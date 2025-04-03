Maebashi Witches episode 1 release date and time, where to watch and more

Maebashi Witches episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. With new anime debuting for Spring 2025, this one is an original creation from Studio Sunrise. According to the series' official X account, the upcoming anime will consist of 12 episodes, released on a weekly basis across 6 Blu-ray volumes. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode.

Set in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture, Maebashi Witches is a coming-of-age story about five high school girls. Yuina Akagi grows weary of her ordinary life until she gets the chance to join four girls in singing and dancing at a magical flower shop to fulfill people's wishes.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 release date and time

Maebashi Witches episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. Because of the release timing, some viewers overseas will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours of Sunday. Others will be able to watch it in the afternoon, while the rest will experience the release similarly to Japan's local airing.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday April 06, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday April 06, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday April 06, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday April 06, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Sunday April 06, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday April 06, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 07, 2025

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 1

Maebashi Witches (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X handle, Maebashi Witches episode 1 will first air on Tokyo MX on April 6, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 7, at 12.30 am. The episode can also be watched on Gunma TV starting April 11, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Needless to mention, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches plot summary and more

Maebashi Witches presents the five girls with one question: "Why don't you become a witch?" It's a tempting offer that tired-of-her-life Yuina accepts. Little does she know that everything will change, from her wardrobe to the wish-fulfilling abilities she gains as a witch. Alongside her four friends, Yuina will make the flowers of the heart bloom.

As an original anime, Studio Sunrise will build nearly everything from the ground up. Industry specialists will handle character design, animation, music, and series composition. Their efforts will be prominently showcased in 12 episodes of the series. Given the anticipation surrounding this Spring 2025 release, a possible second season could also be announced later.

Junichi Yamamoto, known for More than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers, will direct Sunrise's Maebashi Witches. Erika Yoshida, known for her work on Bocchi The Rock!, will manage the series' composition. Nozomi Tachibana will adapt Yu Inami's original character designs. Last but not least, Yuri Habuka will handle the music, an essential component of the series.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 1 (speculative)

Maebashi Witches (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 1 will kick off Studio Sunrise's anime original series for Spring 2025. This unique idol anime will start with a brief introduction of the protagonists: Yuina Akagi, Azu Niisato, Kyouka Kitahara, Choco Mitsumata, and Mai Kamiizumi. They are scouted by a talking frog named Keroppe, who invites them to become witches.

Upon meeting, they form the Maebashi Witches, a group with the power to fulfill people's wishes through magic, music, and a sprinkle of mayhem. They will be operating out of a flower shop where the flowers of the heart bloom. The first episode will introduce the series' premise and set the stage for the girls' new life.

