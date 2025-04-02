Apocalypse Hotel episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Right after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Apocalypse Hotel is a Japanese original anime television series produced by CyberAgent and animated by CygamesPictures. The anime was first announced in August 2024. Since then, the series has unveiled its promotional materials, staff, and much more. The anime will premiere in April 2025.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 release date and time

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 will premiere on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST.

The first episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday April 8 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday April 8 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday April 8 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday April 8 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday April 8 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday April 9 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday April 9 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday April 9

The anime's opening theme song is "skirt," while its ending theme song is "Capsule." Both theme songs will be performed by aiko.

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 1?

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV. This will be followed by other television networks in Japan.

Soon after, the anime episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.

The anime has yet to unveil its streaming details for international audiences.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 1?

Since Apocalypse Hotel is an original anime, there is not much to work with except for the synopsis. As per the plot, the anime is set in a post-apocalyptic world, one where it has been eons since humanity vanished from Earth. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tower hotel in Ginza, Tokyo, remains operational, hoping to welcome the previous owners and guests when they return.

The anime follows the series' protagonist Yachiyo, a dedicated hotelier robot at the center of all staff in the hotel. Despite the hotel having no guest check-in or no views on its website, Yachiyo tirelessly works alongside the other employee robots in different departments, spending an eternity maintaining the hotel.

Nevertheless, given the previous owner's promise that he would one day return to the hotel, Yachiyo and the other robots await his return, and the day humanity reappears. Amidst this, a small miracle is about to change everything for Yachiyo and her robot colleagues.

With that in mind, it is very likely that the anime's first episode will introduce fans to Yachiyo and the others, giving them a glimpse of what the robots do in trying to maintain the hotel daily. In addition, the anime might also reveal why humanity disappeared from Earth, the full extent of the previous owner's promise, and how it affected Yachiyo.

