Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's website. After its premiere, the episode will be digitally distributed on HIDIVE and other services, with English subtitles.

Yandere Dark Elf anime is one of the eagerly anticipated rom-com ecchi titles from the Spring 2025 anime line-up. The series will follow Hinata Sunohara and Mariabelle's captivating romance comedy story, with lots of bold developments. As such, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of episode 1.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 release date and time

Hinata Sunohara in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official website, Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 is slated to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, due to the differences in the time zones and the simulcast timings, many interested viewers outside Japan can watch the episode on April 6, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Yandere Dark Elf episode 1, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 1?

Mariabelle hugs Hinata in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of the show's first episode on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X channels. Moreover, the completely uncensored version of the episode will be available on Deregula. In addition, fans in Japan can watch the premiere on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Abema, and other channels.

On the other hand, fans from the USA, Canada, Singapore, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia can watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 on HIDIVE. The episode will also digitally stream on Animation Digital Network in France and Germany. Bahamut Anime Crazy is another option to watch the first episode.

The plot of Yandere Dark Elf anime

Hinata and his party members (Image via Studio Elias)

Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Nakanosora, the anime centers around Hinata Sunohara, an orphan high school student who lives alone. One day, he gets summoned to a fantasy world where he defeats the Demon Lord with his party. Soon after accomplishing his mission, Hinata returns to Earth and resumes his life as a high school student.

However, his normal life is unsettled with the arrival of Mariabelle, the dark elf. She was one of the party members of Hinata in the fantasy world. Mariabelle teleports into Hinata's house and explains how much she loves him. In fact, she wants to stay with the boy forever. Thus, Mariabelle begins to live with Hinata as his roommate. She even gets jealous when the boy talks to other girls.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 1?

Mariabelle and Hinata in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Given how the plot goes, Yandere Dark Elf episode 1 will likely introduce the main characters and establish the narrative from Hinata's perspective.

It remains to be seen if the episode will give fans a glimpse into Hinata's activities in the fantasy world. At the same time, the episode will explore Hinata and the dark elf's dynamics, which is the anime's major highlight.

