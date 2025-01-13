Danmachi season 5 reveals February 2025 return date

Danmachi season 5 is set to return on February 8, 2025, on ABEMA Premium service, with the remaining episodes (12-15) from the Great Faction War's climax. This news was confirmed by a description on the obi attached to volume 15 of the spin-off series, Sword Oratoria light novels.

Previously, the official staff stated that the series would air the remaining episodes in early Spring 2025. Although the broadcast schedule remains the same, the series will return earlier on ABEMA. While the anime's official staff has yet to comment on the show's early return on ABEMA, the obi's description gives the news its credibility.

Danmachi season 5 to return with the "Climax" on February 8, 2025, on ABEMA premium

On January 12, 2025, the Sword Oratoria light novel series, which is a spin-off to the main story, released the 15th volume. Soon after its release, fans posted an image of the volume cover. According to the obi attached to the volume for marketing purposes, Danmachi season 5 will return on February 8, 2025, on ABEMA Premium service.

Having said that, the sequel's return on ABEMA Premium won't coincide with its return on the TV channels. In other words, the latest information suggests the series won't air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, and other pertinent networks on February 8, 2025. The official staff announced earlier that the series would return in early Spring 2025, which usually begins from late March to early April.

Since the obi hasn't described the show's TV broadcast details, it's expected to follow the previously announced schedule. Notably, Danmachi season 5 went on hiatus after episode 11. The official staff postponed the release of episode 12 indefinitely and later announced early Spring 2025 as the return date. The anime's staff had also apologized to fans for the unwanted production issues.

The official key visual for the Great Faction War's climax (Image via J.C.Staff)

Even Fujino Omori, the original author, who was in charge of the series composition, apologized to fans on his official X account. As an anime staff member, Omori shared the responsibility and urged fans to wait for the show's return.

Now, the obi hasn't specifically mentioned whether ABEMA premium would release the remaining episodes at once or release them with a weekly schedule. Additionally, HIDIVE, the international streaming platform that was following ABEMA's early streaming format for the fifth season, hasn't yet revealed whether it will stream the episodes in question starting February 8, 2025.

As of this moment, it seems Danmachi season 5's remaining episodes will only be available on ABEMA Premium in Japan, without the English translations. Fans would have to wait for further updates to get clarity on the matter.

