My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 08, 2025 02:30 GMT
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Pop☆Step as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and other television networks in Japan. After that, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw three villains repeatedly confront Koichi Haimawari. While Koichi wanted to take them down, he believed his quirk was unsuited for hero work. Later in the episode, when the villains were harassing Koichi and Pop☆Step, Knuckleduster arrived to rescue them. This is how Koichi was introduced to an odd take on justice.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 release date and time

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime might be delayed till the next day in some regions.

The anime's next episode will be titled "Takeoff."

The second episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:00 amMondayApril 14
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amMondayApril 14
British Summer Time03:00 pmMondayApril 14
Central European Summer Time
04:00 pmMondayApril 14
Indian Standard Time07:30 pmMondayApril 14
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmMondayApril 14
Japanese Standard Time11:00 amMondayApril 14
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 amMondayApril 14
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2?

Pop☆Step as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. Later, it will be available to watch on Yomiuri TV.

The same anime episode will also be available to stream on ABEMA, Disney+, d Anime Store, Hulu, Lemino, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Times, and others.

As for global anime audiences, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 Recap

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1, titled I'm Here, introduced fans to Koichi Haimawari, a dull college student who wished to become a hero. Unfortunately, he believed his quirk was unsuited for the job. Instead, he used his quirk to help people while cosplaying as All Might and donning the "Nice Guy" persona.

One such night, three villains confronted him and a freelance idol Pop☆Step. The villains wanted to expose Pop☆Step on the internet. Koichi tried to rescue her but failed. That's when vigilante Knuckleduster jumped into action. He defeated the three villains with some help from Koichi and checked their tongues as part of his investigation.

The anime later saw Knuckleduster recruit Koichi as his apprentice. He explained to him about a drug that was making its rounds in the city. The drug called "trigger" was capable of enhancing one's quirk at the expense of their rationality.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2?

Eraser Head as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2, titled Takeoff, will see Knuckleduster face off against Eraser Head. The chances are that the vigilante might give the Pro Hero a slip and get away.

The anime's next episode will also see Koichi Haimawari don a new hero name, The Crawler. Evidently, he is set to face off against the three villains from the previous episode, albeit in their quirk-enhanced versions. In addition, fans can expect to see Koichi rescue Pop☆Step from a fall.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

