Your Forma episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The previous episode saw Harold Lucraft get detained under suspicion of assault and battery. While he got cleared later, it was at the expense of her owner Darya. Echika and Harold conducted a Brain Dive on Darya to find out that the culprit indeed looked like an RF model, but it seemed like there was more to the mystery.

Your Forma episode 2 release date and time

Echika Hieda as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may get released the next day in certain regions.

The second episode of the Your Forma anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday April 9 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday April 9 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday April 9 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday April 9 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday April 9 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday April 9 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday April 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday April 10

Where to watch Your Forma episode 2?

Darya Romanovna Chernova as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime will be later broadcast on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

Your Forma episode 2 will also be available to stream online on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others.

Your Forma episode 1 Recap

Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 1 saw Harold Lucraft get detained under suspicion of assault and battery. While Amicus are incapable of such acts, the victims stated that the perpetrator looked like an RF Model. Moreover, Harold's older sibling Steven had previously assaulted someone due to modifications. With him shut down and their younger sibling Marvin lost, Harold was the prime suspect.

Later in the episode, Harold was cleared from the case after his owner Darya was attacked while he was under custody. Hence, Echika and Harold conducted a Brain Dive on her, confirming the culprit looked like an RF Model. In addition, they had something to do with Elphinstone College. Hence, the two investigators met the college's alumni and the RF Models' creator Dr. Lexie Willow Carter.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 2?

Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2 will most likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucreaft question Dr. Lexie Willow Carter. With her being an Elphinstone College alumni and the creator of the three sibling RF Models, she should have something to do with the recent incidents.

Fans will likely learn why Steven malfunctioned and attacked a hologram and Marvin's whereabouts. While Marvin was presumed to be out of order, the anime has yet to explain why Inspector Brown believed that.

