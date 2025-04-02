Blue Lock chapter 299: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 299 is set to release on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST. While the manga typically follows a weekly release schedule, it is set to go on a sudden hiatus next week. Readers can access Blue Lock manga on Kodansha's official platform, K Manga.

In the previous chapter, Nagi tried to score a goal himself. However, when Otoya arrived to steal the ball away from him, he got scared and tried passing the ball to Reo. Bachira intercepted this pass and scored FC Barcha's winner. As a result, Nagi's final ranking dropped outside the U-20 World Cup cutoff.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 299 release date and time

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 299 will be released on April 15, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the chapter will be available on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be published at different times internationally due to varying time zones worldwide.

Blue Lock chapter 299 will be released internationally at the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday April 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday April 15

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 15 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday April 15 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 15 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 15 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 16

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 299?

Blue Lock chapter 299 will be available to read on Kodansha's platform, K Manga. The service is currently available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read on the application, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Also, the platform's website has yet to become operational in every region.

Blue Lock chapter 298 recap

Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298, titled Alone, Together, saw Seishiro Nagi ask Reo not to pass to him. After seeing Reo fight on his own, Nagi also wanted to score a goal himself. Hence, he initiated an attack alongside Agi and Chigiri. However, when Otoya arrived to steal the ball, he felt scared and tried passing the ball to Reo.

Meguru Bachira intercepted this pass and scored his second goal in the match, helping FC Barcha win against Manshine City. This development saw Nagi's final ranking drop outside the top 23 cutoff.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 299?

Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 299 will most likely reveal Seishiro Nagi's reaction to his disqualification from Blue Lock. While he was never interested in playing football before meeting Reo, he had begun sharing his dream of winning the World Cup together. This development will also affect Reo Mikage, who was looking forward to fulfilling his dream with his partner.

In addition, the manga might reveal the remaining final auction value rankings, unveiling what teams have submitted bids for players outside the top 23 players. With that, even those players ranked outside the top 23 could continue their professional football careers.

