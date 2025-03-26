Blue Lock chapter 298: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 298 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence, its upcoming chapter should be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw Chris Prince ignore Nagi for Reo. He did not want to pass the ball to someone who wasn't chasing their ideals. Hence, he passed the ball to Reo, wanting to see his future. Reo scored a goal for Manshine City, firing up Seishiro Nagi to do something on his own.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 298 release date and time

Chris Prince as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 298 will be released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The manga chapter will be published at different times internationally due to varying time zones worldwide.

Blue Lock chapter 298 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday April 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday April 1

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 1 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday April 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 2

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 298?

Blue Lock chapter 298 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. The service was previously only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore. However, it has now become available in the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil as well.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read on the platform, the latest three chapters require readers to purchase points. Also, the platform's website has yet to become operational in every region.

Blue Lock chapter 297 Recap

Lavinho as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 297, titled To The Future, saw Nagi wanting to play the way Reo would want him to. During this, Lavinho arrived to steal the ball away from him. Fortunately for Nagi, Chris Prince retained Manshine City's possession of the ball. However, instead of passing the ball to Nagi, Chris Prince passed it to Reo, wanting to see his future.

Reo Mikage copied Eita Otoya to get past him. Following that, he copied Yoichi Isagi to score Manshine City's equalizer. With that, the Master Strikers' time ran out. Reo apologized to Nagi for scoring a goal by himself. However, Nagi was fine with this development as he wished to get fired up himself.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 298?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298 will most likely focus on Seishiro Nagi as he attempts to score a goal. He believed that he was always relying on Reo to help him. Hence, he wished to pursue his own ideals and score the match's winning goal.

As Seishiro Nagi was only known for his trapping skills, there is a chance that he might unlock a new weapon to help him score in the manga's next chapter.

