Blue Lock chapter 297: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 297 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence, its upcoming chapter should be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.
The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi decide he wanted to keep chasing the ecstatic experience of becoming No.1. Elsewhere, Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita scored two goals, helping Barcha make a comeback. That's when Reo proposed to Nagi that they do something exciting and turn their situation around.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 297 release date and time
According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 297 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The manga chapter will be published at different times globally due to varying time zones worldwide.
Blue Lock chapter 297 will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 297?
Blue Lock chapter 297 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. While the service was previously only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, it has now become available in the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.
While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Also, while the application is available in the countries mentioned above, the website has yet to become operational in every region.
Blue Lock chapter 296 Recap
Blue Lock chapter 296, titled Ecstatic Experience, opened with Shoei Barou feeling content that he was chasing after Blue Lock's No.1. As for Yoichi Isagi, he was feeling too good and wanted to continue having the ecstatic experience that came with becoming the "No.1."
As for the Manshine City vs. Barcha match, Bachira and Otoya turned it around for their team by scoring two ridiculous goals. While Nagi struggled to get fired up, Reo proposed they try something exciting. Scoring a goal and becoming the match's center of attention should be enough reason to get fired up.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 297?
Blue Lock chapter 297 will most likely see Seishiro Nagi follow Reo Mikage's lead to try and get fired up. Reo stated that he was prepared to change as much as needed as long as it meant becoming the world's best with Nagi. Hence, the manga's next chapter could see Reo Mikage using his abilities to emulate someone else's playstyle.
Considering that Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita had only recently showcased their skills against Manshine City, there is a chance that Reo Mikage might copy them and manifest his "Chameleon Attack."
Related Links
- Blue Lock manga reveals trivia on Noel Noa and Julian Loki fans never knew they needed
- Producer Arisawa is "far from satisfied" with the Blue Lock anime adaptation in his latest interview
- The Blue Lock character with the biggest passion might not be a footballer