Blue Lock chapter 297: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 297 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence, its upcoming chapter should be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi decide he wanted to keep chasing the ecstatic experience of becoming No.1. Elsewhere, Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita scored two goals, helping Barcha make a comeback. That's when Reo proposed to Nagi that they do something exciting and turn their situation around.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 297 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 297 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

The manga chapter will be published at different times globally due to varying time zones worldwide.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 297 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday March 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday March 25

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday March 25 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday March 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 25 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday March 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 26

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 297?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 297 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. While the service was previously only available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore, it has now become available in the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Also, while the application is available in the countries mentioned above, the website has yet to become operational in every region.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 296 Recap

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 296, titled Ecstatic Experience, opened with Shoei Barou feeling content that he was chasing after Blue Lock's No.1. As for Yoichi Isagi, he was feeling too good and wanted to continue having the ecstatic experience that came with becoming the "No.1."

Ad

As for the Manshine City vs. Barcha match, Bachira and Otoya turned it around for their team by scoring two ridiculous goals. While Nagi struggled to get fired up, Reo proposed they try something exciting. Scoring a goal and becoming the match's center of attention should be enough reason to get fired up.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 297?

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 297 will most likely see Seishiro Nagi follow Reo Mikage's lead to try and get fired up. Reo stated that he was prepared to change as much as needed as long as it meant becoming the world's best with Nagi. Hence, the manga's next chapter could see Reo Mikage using his abilities to emulate someone else's playstyle.

Ad

Considering that Meguru Bachira and Otoya Eita had only recently showcased their skills against Manshine City, there is a chance that Reo Mikage might copy them and manifest his "Chameleon Attack."

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback