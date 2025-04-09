Apocalypse Hotel episode 1: Yachiyo and staff maintain Gingarou Hotel as a mysterious guest appears

With the release of Apocalypse Hotel episode 1, the anime introduced fans to Yachiyo and her staff members' daily schedule. Even though it had been over three millennia since the owner left the hotel, the hotelier robots diligently worked to maintain it for humanity's return.

Ad

The Apocalypse Hotel is a Japanese original anime series produced by CyberAgent and animated by CygamesPictures. The anime was first announced in August 2024 and has premiered in April 2025. The anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1: Missing shower hat sees Yachiyo have a meltdown

Driller Robot and Yachiyo as seen in Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1, titled A True Hotel Is Always Storied, opened by explaining what happened to humanity. A deadly virus broke out on Earth, forcing humans to take refuge elsewhere. With that, the owner of Gingarou Hotel left his staff in charge until he "returns one day."

Ad

Trending

The episode saw Yachiyo throw water on the Doorman Robot after his system overheated when he opened the door. While there were no guests, the robot believed he would get rusty if he didn't open the door once every two hours. Moments later, as the "Acting Acting Manager, Yachiyo took a roll call of all robots. Surprisingly, the Driller Robot was absent.

The Owner as seen in Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

After Yachiyo reminded the Ten Commandments of Gingarou to her fellow robots, all of them started doing their duties. While it took some time, Yachiyo finished her duty in time. That's when the Doorman Robot again overheated after opening the door. Right after, Yachiyo helped him, she left to look for the Driller Robot. While she thought the robot was being disobedient, it had become non-operational.

Ad

Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 saw Yachiyo store the Driller Robot alongside the other malfunctioned robots, update her daily logs, and rest. As she rested her head, the anime revealed a flashback showing the owner entrusting the hotel's responsibilities to his hotelier robots.

Doorman Robot as seen in Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

The next day, Yachiyo informed the other robots that the Driller Robot had been placed on indefinite leave. With that, she took over the drilling responsibilities. Later, as the Yachiyo and others began their daily tasks, the Acting Acting Manager noticed something unusual. A shower hat was missing. While it was a trivial matter, as a hotelier robot could not fathom such a development. Hence, Yachiyo instructed all robots to search for a shower hat.

Ad

As Yachiyo and others began their search, she realized that Doorman Robot had taken the hat to protect himself from the water Yachiyo poured on him. This left Yachiyo under a meltdown as she was not only a shower hat down but also could not understand her subordinates' feelings.

The guest as seen in Apocalypse Hotel episode 1 (Image via CygamesPictures)

Right after, just as Doorman Robot again opened the door, Yachiyo was livid at him for again causing himself to overheat. However, this time, it was understandable for him to open the door. Someone had actually come to the Gingarou Hotel. While Yachiyo initially thought it was the owner, it was a peculiar-looking creature, possibly an alien.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More