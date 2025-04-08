Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 will be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on CBC/TBS networks in Japan. After that, the anime episode will be available to stream both locally and internationally.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2021. Yostar Pictures later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and aired it in Spring 2024. The second season is soon set to premiere in April 2025.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 release date and time
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode might be delayed till the next day in some regions.
The first episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 will first be broadcast on CBC/TBS and 28 affiliated networks in the "Agaru Anime" programming block. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch on BS11 and AT-X.
The same anime episode will be available to stream on d Anime Store, U-Next, DMM TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, and others in Japan.
As for international anime audiences, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Disney+. While it hasn't been specifically announced, any anime acquired by Disney+ typically streams on Hulu in the US.
What happened in Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 1?
As fans might remember, Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 1 introduced fans to Fighter D, a monster who wished to break the cycle that saw the Dragon Keepers humiliate them weekly. Hence, Fighter D tried infiltrating the organization, hoping to defeat each of the Dragon Keepers one by one.
Amidst this, Fighter D impersonated Hibiki Sakurama and participated in the selection exams to become a Ranger. The anime's first season saw Fighter D fight the Blue Dragon Keeper. While he wished to kill him, Peltrola was the one who got to him first.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 episode 1?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 episode 1 will most likely see Kanon Hisui recruit Hibiki Sakurama (Fighter D) and Angel Usukubo to the Green Batallion. With that, Fighter D would have effectively grown closer to his goal of taking down the Green Dragon Keeper.
As for the episode, fans can expect Hibiki and Angel to leave with Kanon Hisui and her subordinate to investigate a mystery that had taken over a high school.
Related Links
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Embers chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
- The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more