Embers chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 11 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the series follows a weekly release schedule, its 11th chapter should be published next week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous manga chapter revealed how Kosei affiliate school was a goal behind against Iba Seiryuu after Haitani tried to become the team's offensive core. While he would have been subbed off under normal circumstances, Captain Bugai relayed his role in the team. All he wanted from Haitani was to steal the ball from the opponents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 11 release date and time

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 11 will be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 11th chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday April 13 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday April 13 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday April 13 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday April 13 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday April 13 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 13 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 14

Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 11?

Kamegai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 11 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms by the two services allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free, while the remaining chapters are made inaccessible behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first and latest three chapters can be read more than once. Other chapters require fans to purchase a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.

Embers chapter 10 Recap

Kaneda and Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 10, titled What I Can Do, saw Iba Seiryuu take the lead after Noboru Haitani left open spaces all around the field trying to become the core of the team's offense.

Ad

Seeing this, Yuzen Nerima was certain Haitani would get subbed off in the second half. Under normal circumstances, this would have been the case. However, Captain Kaoru Bugai understood Haitani was confused and directed him to do what he was best at, stealing the ball.

With that, Haitani shifted his focus back to Iba Seiryuu striker Gonza Kaneda.

What to expect from Embers chapter 11?

Bugai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 11 will most likely see Noboru Haitani man-mark Gonza Kaneda and break Iba Seiryu's attacks. With that, fans can expect to see Kosei affiliate high school gain some control over the match again. It is difficult to say whether Kosei will take the lead in the next chapter. However, it is to be expected that Haitani and Kaneda face off against each other.

Ad

In addition, fans can also expect to see the match pause for the half time. During this, fans can expect Shizuki Yukizuki to properly relay what she wants Haitani to do.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More