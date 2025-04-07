  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Embers chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 07, 2025 21:00 GMT
Embers chapter 11: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 11 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the series follows a weekly release schedule, its 11th chapter should be published next week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous manga chapter revealed how Kosei affiliate school was a goal behind against Iba Seiryuu after Haitani tried to become the team's offensive core. While he would have been subbed off under normal circumstances, Captain Bugai relayed his role in the team. All he wanted from Haitani was to steal the ball from the opponents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 11 release date and time

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 11 will be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 11th chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSundayApril 13
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayApril 13
British Summer Time04:00 pmSundayApril 13
Central European Summer Time
05:00 pmSundayApril 13
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSundayApril 13
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSundayApril 13
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondayApril 14
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayApril 14
Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 11?

Kamegai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Kamegai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 11 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms by the two services allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free, while the remaining chapters are made inaccessible behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first and latest three chapters can be read more than once. Other chapters require fans to purchase a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.

Embers chapter 10 Recap

Kaneda and Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Kaneda and Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 10, titled What I Can Do, saw Iba Seiryuu take the lead after Noboru Haitani left open spaces all around the field trying to become the core of the team's offense.

Ad

Seeing this, Yuzen Nerima was certain Haitani would get subbed off in the second half. Under normal circumstances, this would have been the case. However, Captain Kaoru Bugai understood Haitani was confused and directed him to do what he was best at, stealing the ball.

With that, Haitani shifted his focus back to Iba Seiryuu striker Gonza Kaneda.

What to expect from Embers chapter 11?

Bugai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Bugai and Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 11 will most likely see Noboru Haitani man-mark Gonza Kaneda and break Iba Seiryu's attacks. With that, fans can expect to see Kosei affiliate high school gain some control over the match again. It is difficult to say whether Kosei will take the lead in the next chapter. However, it is to be expected that Haitani and Kaneda face off against each other.

Ad

In addition, fans can also expect to see the match pause for the half time. During this, fans can expect Shizuki Yukizuki to properly relay what she wants Haitani to do.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी