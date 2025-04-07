Mono episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mono episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The TV anime series, produced by Soigne, will also be released on additional networks such as Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, BS 11, MBS, YBS, and AT-X. Following this, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will digitally distribute the anime internationally.

The story of Mono revolves around a high school photography club and its members. Satsuki Amamiya, the main protagonist, is disheartened by the graduation of her beloved club president. Alongside her friend Anne, she must face the situation and uncover the mystery of a missing panoramic camera. Here is detailed information on where and when to watch Mono episode 1.

Mono episode 1 release date and time

Mono episode 1 will primarily air in Japan via television networks at 12:00 AM JST on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The series will then be released worldwide and will be available to watch at the same or at different times depending on the viewer's location.

In some countries, the anime will be available to stream on April 12. Mono episode 1, upon its release in Japan, will correspond with worldwide time zones based on location:

Time Zone Release Time Release Date Release Day Japanese Standard Time 12:00 AM April 13 Sunday Eastern Standard Time 11:00 AM April 12 Saturday Pacific Standard Time 08:00 AM April 12 Saturday British Summer Time 04:00 PM April 12 Saturday Central European Summer Time 05:00 PM April 12 Saturday Australian Central Time 12:30 AM April 13 Sunday Indian Standard Time 08:30 PM April 12 Saturday Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM April 12 Saturday

Where to watch Mono episode 1?

Satsuki Amamiya from the Mono official trailer (Image via Soigne)

Japanese fans of the anime can watch Mono starting at 12:00 AM JST every Sunday on TOKYO MX. The series will also be available on Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, BS 11, and MBS, premiering at the same time. Yamanashi Broadcast will feature the anime on Thursday, April 25, at 01:30 AM JST, while AT-X will feature it on Tuesday, April 15, at 11:00 PM JST.

Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and d Anime Store will feature the anime weekly starting Sunday, April 13, at 12:00 AM JST. The anime will also be available on several other Japanese streaming services. Following this, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will digitally release the weekly anime globally.

Mono: Storyline and synopsis

Mono is a comedy anime adapted from the Japanese four-panel manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Afro. The story follows Satsuki Amamiya, a high school student and member of the school's photography club.

After the graduation of her beloved president of the photography club, Satsuki starts feeling down about missing her. She is then approached and encouraged by her close friend and fellow club member, Anna Kiriyama. Satsuki eventually starts feeling better and resumes her High School club activities.

Following that, Satsuki becomes excited about winning a panoramic camera at an auction, however, the camera never arrives. Both Anna and Satsuki start investigating the issue when Anna discovers the address of the seller. The seller lives near their school, so Anna and Satsuki visit the location, where they find a candy store.

What to expect from Mono episode 1? (speculative)

Given the brief structure of the manga, the anime series Mono will likely be a single-season anime. The pilot episode is expected to begin with an introduction to the main characters and a preview of the world's background setting. Several comedic moments featuring the main cast will likely follow.

A brief introduction to the world of photography could also be visually represented to increase the appeal of the story. Nevertheless, the main focus will likely stay on Satsuki and Anna. Mono episode 1 will likely have multiple scenic and pleasant visualizations shown throughout the duration while also focusing on the main story with a sequence leading to the graduation of the club president.

